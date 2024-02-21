The Flaming Lips Return to Louisville And Tickets Are On Sale This Friday

Cue the confetti. Iroquois Ampitheater is kicking off their summer concert announcements with the return of The Flaming Lips.
The psychedelic rock band will bring their Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots 20th Anniversary Tour to Louisville on June 28.
First released in 2002, the band will be performing their 10th studio album in full on a new run of 2024 US tour dates. After all, why reinvent the giant plastic ball when you can revisit the hit record with all new visual spectacles.
Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots kicks off on April 20th with a previously announced show in Jacksonville, Florida. The tour will continue with stops in Charleston, Birmingham, Indianapolis, and more.
A Live Nation pre-sale for the newly announced dates will begin on Thursday, February 22nd (use access code ENERGY) ahead of the general on-sale slated for Friday, February 23rd via Ticketmaster.
Revisit our interview with frontman Wayne Coyne while you wait.
The Flaming Lips play Iroquois Amphitheater Saturday, June 28 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.