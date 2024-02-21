  1. Music
The 2024 Louder Than Life Lineup Is Here

We’re amped for the return of Slayer alongside Mötley Crüe, Slipknot, Korn, and more.

By
Feb 21, 2024 at 12:14 pm
The 10th annual Louder Than Life festival will take place September 26-29.
The 10th annual Louder Than Life festival will take place September 26-29.
The full lineup for the Year 10 Edition of Louder Than Life is here. The largest rock festival in North America will return to Louisville September 26–29.

Thrash metal trailblazers Slayer will take the stage for the first time in four years. Headlining performances by Mötley Crüe, Slipknot, and Korn, and supporting performances by Disturbed, Judas Priest, Evanescence, The Offspring, Staind, and others will shred across the four-day festival at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center.

The full lineup for Louder Than Life 2024 is: Slayer, Mötley Crüe, Slipknot, Korn, Disturbed, Judas Priest, Five Finger Death Punch, Evanescence, Falling in Reverse, Breaking Benjamin, The Offspring, Staind, Till Lindemann, In This Moment, Chevelle, Dropkick Murphys, Halestorm, Gojira, Sum 41, Seether, Tom Morello, Anthrax, Mastodon, Architects, Skillet, Clutch, Highly Suspect, Lorna Shore, Body Count, Spiritbox, Grandson, Nothing More, Sevendust, Jinjer, Poppy, Badflower, Starset, Sleeping With Sirens, Filter, Eagles of Death Metal, Juliette Lewis and the Licks, Marky Ramone Plays the Ramones Classics, Black Stone Cherry, PUP, Three 6 Mafia, P.O.D., Fozzy, Fugitive, Saosin, L.S. Dunes, Biohazard, Polaris, From Ashes To New, LIT, Show Me The Body, Joey Valence & Brae, Set It Off, Drug Church, Militarie Gun, The Armed, Narrow Head, Brutus, Bob Vylan, Fit For A King, The Warning, Whitechapel, Better Lovers, New Years Day, Health, GEL, Lilith Czar, Tim Montana, Point North, Holding Absence, Holy Fawn, Drowning Pool, Helmet, Saliva, Alien Ant Farm, Nonpoint, Finger Eleven, Powerman 5000, Local H, ORGY, Taproot, Tantric, Sponge, Trapt, Red, Adema, D.R.U.G.S., Ho99o9, The Chisel, Slothrust, High Vis, Soul Glo, Winona Fighter, Des Rocs, Veil of Maya, Oxymorrons, HED PE, Ill Niño, Damnage, Citizen Soldier, Alien Weaponry, CKY, Dead Poet Society, Kneecap, Teen Mortgage, Touché Amoré, Jeris Johnson, Jager Bonham, The Funeral Portrait, Nerv, Any Given Sin, Like A Storm, Deadlands, Mike’s Dead, Reach NYC, Self Deception, Lø Spirit, Jigsaw Youth, Royale Lynn, Descartes A Kant, Lowlives, Blame My Youth, Caskets, Silly Goose, Gozu, Black Map, Hemorage, Budderside, and Project MishraM.

And did we mention Slayer? SLAYER.

Additional experiences at the festival will include Kroger’s Big Bourbon Bar, Headbangers Hall, The Music Experience, Jack Daniel’s, Pegasus Distilled Experiences, Jim Beam’s Heavy Tiki, Blackened’s Whiskey Bar, the Highland Grounds Wine Garden, and others to be announced.

General admission and VIP passes are on sale now at the Louder Than Life Festival website.

The 10th annual Louder Than Life festival will take place September 26-29.
The 10th annual Louder Than Life festival will take place September 26-29.
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
