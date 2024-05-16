  1. Music
  2. Local Music
  1. Music
  2. Local Music

Free Concerts Take Place In Paristown Every Third Friday

Get ready for a series of free bluegrass concerts on the garden lawn pavilion.

By
May 16, 2024 at 12:37 pm
Mama Said String Band
Mama Said String Band Benjamin Howell
Share on Nextdoor

Pickin' In Paristown returns with a series of seven free concerts at Christy’s Garden. Listen to live bluegrass music while you enjoy local food and cocktails on the garden lawn pavilion every third Friday of the month from April to October. Come early for a $5 Happy Hour 3:00 p.m.–6:30 p.m. Performances begin at starts at 6:00 p.m. and all ages are welcome.

Pickin' In Paristown Music Series
Christy's Garden
731 Brent St.

Friday, April 19
Dean Osborne Band

Friday, May 17
Mash Grass

Friday, June 21
Boa Boys
Nectar Valley

Friday, July 19
Mama Said String Band

Friday, August 16
Hot Brown Smackdown

Friday, September 20
Restless Leg String Band

Friday, October 18
Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road

Tags:

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Japanese Psychedelic Rock Band Acid Mothers Temple Coming To Louisville

By Erica Rucker

Really f'king amazing band coming to Louisville when I can't see them but you can.

Belushi Speed Ball's Tony Hazelip Talks New Album, Upcoming Shows, And The Dangers Of 'Serious' String

By Jeff Polk

Belushi Speed Ball

Louisville Musician ÅNGEL 004 Challenges The Horse Racing Industry

By Aria Baci

Louisville Musician ÅNGEL 004 Challenges The Horse Racing Industry

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe