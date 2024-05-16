Free Concerts Take Place In Paristown Every Third Friday

Pickin' In Paristown returns with a series of seven free concerts at Christy’s Garden. Listen to live bluegrass music while you enjoy local food and cocktails on the garden lawn pavilion every third Friday of the month from April to October. Come early for a $5 Happy Hour 3:00 p.m.–6:30 p.m. Performances begin at starts at 6:00 p.m. and all ages are welcome.
Pickin' In Paristown Music Series
Christy's Garden
731 Brent St.
Friday, April 19
Dean Osborne Band
Friday, May 17
Mash Grass
Friday, June 21
Boa Boys
Nectar Valley
Friday, July 19
Mama Said String Band
Friday, August 16
Hot Brown Smackdown
Friday, September 20
Restless Leg String Band
Friday, October 18
Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road