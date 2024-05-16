Free Concerts Take Place In Paristown Every Third Friday

Pickin' In Paristown returns with a series of seven free concerts at Christy’s Garden. Listen to live bluegrass music while you enjoy local food and cocktails on the garden lawn pavilion every third Friday of the month from April to October. Come early for a $5 Happy Hour 3:00 p.m.–6:30 p.m. Performances begin at starts at 6:00 p.m. and all ages are welcome.

Pickin' In Paristown Music Series

Christy's Garden

731 Brent St.

Friday, April 19

Dean Osborne Band

Friday, May 17

Mash Grass

Friday, June 21

Boa Boys

Nectar Valley

Friday, July 19

Mama Said String Band

Friday, August 16

Hot Brown Smackdown

Friday, September 20

Restless Leg String Band

Friday, October 18

Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road