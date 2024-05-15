Japanese Psychedelic Rock Band Acid Mothers Temple Coming To Louisville

According to the band’s social media and new concert poster, Japanese Psych-Rock gurus Acid Mothers Temple are coming to Louisville on Monday, October 14 at the fine Portal performance venue in Portland.

I’m trying to reconcile the fact that I requested this show a year or so ago… and now that it is happening, I’ll be overseas… in Japan. Rude. (Can they swing through again after the 21st?….please)



Listen, life isn’t fair but if y’all don’t go to this concert, and show all the way out for this amazing band, I’ll be so sad, Louisville. You won’t regret getting your face melted and your ears blasted to the netherworld — all in the name of rock and roll.



If you were around in 2008 at the Terrastock VII Music Festival, you would have been privy to a great set by Acid Mothers member, Kawabata Makoto. If not, here’s the video evidence.

You’ve got some time to make plans but trust that this band will take the stage for a guitar manic freakout like you’ve never seen before, unless you’ve seen an Acid Mothers show before.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 17 and can be purchased at this LINK. Put it on your calendar. Seriously. Do it now.



Here's some music to help you decide. I'll be crying in the corner here in my office.



