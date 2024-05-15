  1. Music
  2. Concert Previews
  1. Music
  2. Concert Previews

Japanese Psychedelic Rock Band Acid Mothers Temple Coming To Louisville

Faces will be melted, and you'll have a new favorite band

By
May 15, 2024 at 11:48 pm
Really f'king amazing band coming to Louisville when I can't see them but you can.
Really f'king amazing band coming to Louisville when I can't see them but you can. Acid Mothers Facebook
Share on Nextdoor

According to the band’s social media and new concert poster, Japanese Psych-Rock gurus Acid Mothers Temple are coming to Louisville on Monday, October 14 at the fine Portal performance venue in Portland.

I’m trying to reconcile the fact that I requested this show a year or so ago… and now that it is happening, I’ll be overseas… in Japan. Rude. (Can they swing through again after the 21st?….please)

Japanese Psychedelic Rock Band Acid Mothers Temple Coming To Louisville

Listen, life isn’t fair but if y’all don’t go to this concert, and show all the way out for this amazing band, I’ll be so sad, Louisville. You won’t regret getting your face melted and your ears blasted to the netherworld — all in the name of rock and roll.

If you were around in 2008 at the Terrastock VII Music Festival, you would have been privy to a great set by Acid Mothers member, Kawabata Makoto. If not, here’s the video evidence.

You’ve got some time to make plans but trust that this band will take the stage for a guitar manic freakout like you’ve never seen before, unless you’ve seen an Acid Mothers show before.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 17 and can be purchased at this LINK. Put it on your calendar. Seriously. Do it now.

Here's some music to help you decide. I'll be crying in the corner here in my office.


click to enlarge Japanese Psychedelic Rock Band Acid Mothers Temple Coming To Louisville (2)
Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Belushi Speed Ball's Tony Hazelip Talks New Album, Upcoming Shows, And The Dangers Of 'Serious' String

By Jeff Polk

Belushi Speed Ball

Louisville Musician ÅNGEL 004 Challenges The Horse Racing Industry

By Aria Baci

Louisville Musician ÅNGEL 004 Challenges The Horse Racing Industry

Old Crow Medicine Show is Coming Back To Louisville

By Erica Rucker

Old Crow Medicine Show will grace the Paristown Hall Stage on Friday, May 10.

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe