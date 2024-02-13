  1. Food & Drink
Join Us for Louisville Restaurant Week February 19-25

Louisville Restaurant Week Is Ready To Serve

Louisville Restaurant Week highlights local foodie culture with great deals.

Feb 13, 2024 at 1:05 pm
8Up will be participating in the 2024 Louisville Restaurant Week.
8Up will be participating in the 2024 Louisville Restaurant Week. Photo via Facebook
Who’s ready for Louisville Restaurant Week?
Louisville's premiere foodie experience is ready to kick off another year of fun food experiences in one of the foodiest cities in the country. Louisville is known for its bourbon culture, horse racing, and great food. Joining the Louisville Restaurant Week fun is a great way to experience local cuisine while also being eligible to win foodie-friendly prizes.

What is Louisville Restaurant Week?
Louisville Restaurant Week is happening Feb. 19 - 25. It is a week where the best of Louisville dining showcase their talents, delight your taste buds, and offer unique specials to pique even the most discerning foodie’s interest. Currently, there are 26 participating restaurants with cuisines from around the world.

If you enjoy creative gastronomy, Perso is one of the participating restaurants in Louisville Restaurant Week.
Photo via Facebook
If you enjoy creative gastronomy, Perso is one of the participating restaurants in Louisville Restaurant Week.

How to participate
Obviously, if you like to eat, you can participate. View the list of participating restaurants’ menus, locations and hours then plan your dining week — check-in from the locations and you will earn points per check-in. The person who gets the most points will receive $300 in gift cards. If you check in at three or more participating locations, you will be entered into a drawing for a second grand prize. The Louisville Restaurant Week app is available via the App Store and on Google Play.

Who are some of the participating restaurants?
Right now 26 restaurants are participating. Some of them include Fat Lamb, Sarino, Oliver's Chop House, 8Up, Perso, Morton's, The Black Rabbit, River House, and more.

