Please And Thank You Nominated For “Best Cookie Shop In America” For Second Year

One of the most famous cookie shops in Louisville is back on the “Best Cookie Shop In America” voting list from USA Today. The savory and sweet cookies are back yet again after being voted the top choice for cookies in the country last year during the annual competition.

Voting is currently being held by USA Today on its website, as Please and Thank You stacks up against the other crumbly competition.

If you would like to vote for Please and Thank You cookies again this year, head to this link. Voting lasts until Monday, June 10 at 12 p.m.