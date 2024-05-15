  1. Food & Drink
Please And Thank You Nominated For “Best Cookie Shop In America” For Second Year

The Louisville-famous cookie is back on the best cookie list

By
May 15, 2024 at 2:35 pm
The locally-famous cookie shop is back on the voting menu for the best cookies in America.
One of the most famous cookie shops in Louisville is back on the “Best Cookie Shop In America” voting list from USA Today. The savory and sweet cookies are back yet again after being voted the top choice for cookies in the country last year during the annual competition.


Voting is currently being held by USA Today on its website, as Please and Thank You stacks up against the other crumbly competition.


If you would like to vote for Please and Thank You cookies again this year, head to this link. Voting lasts until Monday, June 10 at 12 p.m.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
