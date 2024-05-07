  1. Food & Drink
Gravely Brewing Takes Bronze In The Beer World Cup

Gravely Brewing Company placed third with its Doc’s Dunkelweizen

By
May 7, 2024 at 11:52 am
The Beer World Cup features over 30 countries and 9,300 entries with 2,060 breweries.
The Beer World Cup features over 30 countries and 9,300 entries with 2,060 breweries. Caleb Stultz
Gravely Brewing, a brewing company based out of Louisville, took home the bronze at the Beer World Cup in April.


The Highlands-based brewing company competed against thousands of other breweries across 32 countries with many different types of beers on display. However, Gravely entered in with its Doc’s Dunkelweizen, which is a type of South German-Style Dunkel Weizen beer.


The brewery was beat out by Pizza Port Ocean Beach’s Junk In Da Trunkel Dunkel from San Diego for gold and Fat Head’s Brewery’s Dunkleosteus from Middleburg Heights, OH for the silver.


“We strive to brew each batch better than the last and it’s great having some hardware to validate our approach,” Gravely Brewing stated in a post on Instagram. “But it’s our love of brewing beer in @gotoLouisville for our customers that are the real accolades.”


You can still catch a Doc’s Dunkelweizen while supplies last at Gravely Brewing.

Tags:

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
