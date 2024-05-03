Where To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo In Louisville (2024)

The Puebla, Mexico holiday Cinco De Mayo isn’t a widespread holiday in the traditional sense though across the United States the holiday has become synonymous with street festivals, Mexican food and drinks. It has also been the locus of controversial (intentional and unintentional) cultural stereotypes a la misinterpretations of coffee grower Juan Valdez (who was Colombian), mariachi and other Latin-centric heritage.

The real holiday in Puebla celebrates a military victory over the French on May 5, 1862. It is not recognized as a public holiday in Mexico.

The fact is, in the U.S., some resent the commercialization of the holiday and Latin communities are stepping up to take control of how the day is celebrated since it has become widespread. Even as the Mexican community steps up to give the celebrations some structure, restaurants, cities, etc. find the holiday one that draws people in.

Here are some of the local celebrations (both of the Latin community and those in other venues):

May 3

Guaca Mole Modern Mexican Cinco De Mayo Street Festival (900 E. Market St.)

With Street Tacos, margaritas, 360° photo booth, a DJ and mariachi. This festival is free. Bring money for food, drinks and fun. 5:30 – 10:30 p.m.

May 5

4th Street Live! (411 S. 4th St.)

Beginning at 2 p.m. with a live mariachi band, the 4th Street live street festival will have performances, food, dancing and activities for the whole family. The festivities will end with a poetry reading by JCPS students. Free

The Depot at NoCo in Jeffersonville (701 Michigan Ave.)

With music, kids activities, food by Ramiro’s and drinks by The Alcove, Jeffersonville will celebrate the day in its downtown shipping container, arts and gathering spot. Event from 1 – 4 p.m. Free

Restaurants Celebrating

Chuys

Noche BBQ

Puerto Vallarta

CURED

Ernestos

8UP (Cinco De Derby on May 4)