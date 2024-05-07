  1. Food & Drink
Garage Bar Extends Hours and Expands Late Night Food Offerings

Just in time for patio season.

May 7, 2024
Garage Bar is extending their hours and expanding their menu to include more late-night bites. The restaurant and bar in a repurposed automotive garage will make their new menu available from Thursday to Saturday, from 10:00 p.m. to midnight. The new items are Chef Richard Sible's playful approach to crave-able flavors and munchie mouthfeels.

Here are some highlights to look forward to on those warm Louisville nights on the NuLu patio: The Steam Burger made with local beef on a brioche bun with sautéed onion, American cheese, and "mustayo" sauce; the Garage Dog, made with a beef frankfurter, piled with kimchi and scallions, and drizzled with bulgogi sauce; and the Hot Hand Pie with fior de latte, garlic puree, house pepperoni a sourdough crust, severed with a side of milled tomato sauce.

Alongside the new late-night menu are Garage Bar's signature Lavender Lemonades and Basil Gimlets, and of course, Garage Beers.

Garage Bar
700 E. Market St.

Monday–Wednesday: 4:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m.
Thursday: 4:00 p.m.–1:00 a.m.
Friday: 4:00 p.m.–2:00 a.m.
Saturday: 11:00 a.m.–2:00 a.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
