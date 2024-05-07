Garage Bar Extends Hours and Expands Late Night Food Offerings

Garage Bar is extending their hours and expanding their menu to include more late-night bites. The restaurant and bar in a repurposed automotive garage will make their new menu available from Thursday to Saturday, from 10:00 p.m. to midnight. The new items are Chef Richard Sible's playful approach to crave-able flavors and munchie mouthfeels.

Here are some highlights to look forward to on those warm Louisville nights on the NuLu patio: The Steam Burger made with local beef on a brioche bun with sautéed onion, American cheese, and "mustayo" sauce; the Garage Dog, made with a beef frankfurter, piled with kimchi and scallions, and drizzled with bulgogi sauce; and the Hot Hand Pie with fior de latte, garlic puree, house pepperoni a sourdough crust, severed with a side of milled tomato sauce.

Alongside the new late-night menu are Garage Bar's signature Lavender Lemonades and Basil Gimlets, and of course, Garage Beers.

Garage Bar

700 E. Market St.

Monday–Wednesday: 4:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m.

Thursday: 4:00 p.m.–1:00 a.m.

Friday: 4:00 p.m.–2:00 a.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m.–2:00 a.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.