LOUISVILLE TACO WEEK RETURNS APRIL 15-21, 2024

Escape To Southern Spain With Paseo And Lustau Sherry

Flamenco, fortified wine, and a five-course menu await.

By
Mar 20, 2024 at 4:38 pm
Paseo will host a 5-course dinner complete with entertainment and Lustau Sherry pairings.
Paseo will host a 5-course dinner complete with entertainment and Lustau Sherry pairings. Weyland Ventures
Spring Break is coming and if you can't get away, a staycation is the next best thing. At Paseo, you can get a taste of Southern Spain without having to leaving Louisville with an epic evening that includes flamenco dancers and live music!

On Thursday, March 28, Paseo Restaurant, located in the Myriad Hotel, will host "Flavors of Southern Spain with Lustau Sherry," an evening of exquisite dining and expertly paired sherry selections that will transport guests to the heart of the Iberian Peninsula.

click to enlarge Paseo at Myriad Hotel
Weyland Ventures

Fortified Wine, like Sherry, is making a big comeback. Along with a 5-course menu that captures the essence of Andalusia and Southern Spain, this dinner will give guests a chance to see how the Sherry industry has evolved.

Plus, you'll get to try an array of Lustau Sherry pairings, ranging from crisp Finos to robust Olorosos. An expert from Lustau Sherry will be there to guide you through each selection.

Take a look at the menu:

ASSORTED CANAPÉS
cocktail : Sumac Blanc Vermouth Spritz

SECOND
SQUID BALLOTINE
hake, salmon belly, grilled peppers, chorizo vinaigrette
cocktail : Claque Pepin Fine Calvados,
Lustau Manzanilla Sherry, Basque cider, ginger liqueur, star anise

THIRD
PORK LOIN
fennel pollen, pimentón,
apricot purée, rapini
cocktail : Aged Rum, Lustau Palo Cortado Peninsula Sherry, Urfa honey, red bitter

FOURTH
SHORT RIB
date mole, fregola, bean purée,
braised greens
pour: Lustau Oloroso Sherry

DESSERT
BAKLAVA
marcona almond, whipped goat cheese, Lustau PX sherry agrodolce
pour: Lustau East India Solera Sherry

Paseo
900 Baxter Ave.
Thursday, March 28 6:00 p.m.
Tickets are $90


Slideshow

PHOTOS: Everything We Ate On Paseo's New Brunch Menu

Yogurt Parfait &#151; orange marmalade, chocolate-pistachio toffee.
Whipped Labneh Cream Duo &#151; 'nduja salumi, eggplant, lavash. Hummus Brul&eacute;e &#151; embered onion jam, baharat sunflower seeds, lavash. Semolina Hot Cake &#151; lemon ricotta, Barr Farm strawberry preserves. Shakshuka &#151; tomato stew, poached eggs, focaccia. Grilled Lamb Burger &#151; mah&oacute;n, fried egg, potatas [sic] bravas. Strip and Eggs &#151; NY Strip, fried eggs, harissa, berbere aioli.
Click to View 12 slides

Tags:

