Escape To Southern Spain With Paseo And Lustau Sherry

Spring Break is coming and if you can't get away, a staycation is the next best thing. At Paseo, you can get a taste of Southern Spain without having to leaving Louisville with an epic evening that includes flamenco dancers and live music!
On Thursday, March 28, Paseo Restaurant, located in the Myriad Hotel, will host "Flavors of Southern Spain with Lustau Sherry," an evening of exquisite dining and expertly paired sherry selections that will transport guests to the heart of the Iberian Peninsula.
Fortified Wine, like Sherry, is making a big comeback. Along with a 5-course menu that captures the essence of Andalusia and Southern Spain, this dinner will give guests a chance to see how the Sherry industry has evolved.
Plus, you'll get to try an array of Lustau Sherry pairings, ranging from crisp Finos to robust Olorosos. An expert from Lustau Sherry will be there to guide you through each selection.
Take a look at the menu:
ASSORTED CANAPÉS
cocktail : Sumac Blanc Vermouth Spritz
SECOND
SQUID BALLOTINE
hake, salmon belly, grilled peppers, chorizo vinaigrette
cocktail : Claque Pepin Fine Calvados,
Lustau Manzanilla Sherry, Basque cider, ginger liqueur, star anise
THIRD
PORK LOIN
fennel pollen, pimentón,
apricot purée, rapini
cocktail : Aged Rum, Lustau Palo Cortado Peninsula Sherry, Urfa honey, red bitter
FOURTH
SHORT RIB
date mole, fregola, bean purée,
braised greens
pour: Lustau Oloroso Sherry
DESSERT
BAKLAVA
marcona almond, whipped goat cheese, Lustau PX sherry agrodolce
pour: Lustau East India Solera Sherry
Paseo
900 Baxter Ave.
Thursday, March 28 6:00 p.m.
Tickets are $90