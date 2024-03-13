  1. Arts & Culture
'Stitched in Strength' Brings Photographs Of Empowerment, Resilience, And Hope To The KMAC

The collaboration between a photographer and a local women-owned business opens March 16.

By
Mar 13, 2024 at 2:21 pm
"Stitched in Strength," an exhibition of photography by Clay Cook commissioned by the woman-owned Anchal Project will open at the KMAC Contemporary Art Museum Friday. Cook's work is focused on the people, the places, the processes, and the products that define the Anchal brand.

Anchal — simultaneously based in the Shelby Park neighborhood and in the city of Ajmer in India — is named for word for the edging on a sari, used to provide comfort to loved ones, and also a word meaning "shelter."

Anchal employs and trains women in Indiana who have been forced into commercial sex trade, who are survivors of domestic violence, and who are otherwise vulnerable to exploitation. Anchal sources recycled materials, organic fibers, and natural dyes to handcraft textile products. Among their most distinctive designs are quilts made from upcycled saris. Cook's photography portrays the beauty of the craft of textile design, but also highlights the women who are dedicated to their craft.

The curation of more than 40 pieces will include never-before-seen photographs and a site-specific audio installation. The audio installation is designed to immerse visitors in the personal narratives of the women portrayed in the exhibition. At each portrait there will be wireless headphones playing an audio track unique to the corresponding photograph. The blend of narration, ambient sounds, and music provide a soundtrack to the lives that make Anchal possible.

The launch party will feature live music from DJ Sam Sneed, a cash bar, and passed hors d'oeuvres. The exhibition will be open until April 21.

Clay Cook X Anchal Project: Stitched in Strength
KMAC Contemporary Art Museum
715 W. Main St.
Saturday, March 16
5:30 p.m.

Free admission

Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
