Candlelight Concerts To Feature Spring Flowers

The concert series comes to Louisville starting Friday, April 26.

By
Apr 25, 2024 at 11:35 am
The renowned candle-lit musical experience’s visual splendor will be accentuated by the addition of thousands of flowers in an ode to the Spring season.
Fever
Fever’s Candlelight concert series are bringing special Spring shows to Louisville starting this weekend.

A limited number of performances hosted in the city will feature a spectacular display of Spring blossoms. Illuminated by thousands of candles and flooded with a sea of colorful artificial flowers, select venues will host Candlelight Spring.

Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music concerts aimed at democratizing access to classical music. This innovative format represents a unique live musical experience through a varied offer of programs to meet all tastes, played by local musicians, in emblematic venues, with the space and performers illuminated by thousands of candles.

Here are the shows coming up in Louisville:

Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More
Actors Theatre of Louisville
Friday, May 17 2024 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: $31.80

Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer
Actors Theatre of Louisville
Friday, May 17 2024 9:00 p.m.
Tickets: $31.80

Candlelight Spring: A Tribute to Adele
Actors Theatre of Louisville
Friday, April 26 6:30 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.
Tickets: $41.34

Candlelight: A Tribute to Beyoncé
Kentucky Science Center
Friday, May 10 6:30 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.
Tickets: $41.34

Sydney Catinna
Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working for NBC's The Voice. Valuing curiosity, creativity, and authenticity, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.
