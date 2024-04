Candlelight Concerts To Feature Spring Flowers

Fever’s Candlelight concert series are bringing special Spring shows to Louisville starting this weekend.A limited number of performances hosted in the city will feature a spectacular display of Spring blossoms. Illuminated by thousands of candles and flooded with a sea of colorful artificial flowers, select venues will host Candlelight Spring. Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music concerts aimed at democratizing access to classical music. This innovative format represents a unique live musical experience through a varied offer of programs to meet all tastes, played by local musicians, in emblematic venues, with the space and performers illuminated by thousands of candles.Here are the shows coming up in Louisville:

Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More

Actors Theatre of Louisville

Friday, May 17 2024 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: $31.80

Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer

Actors Theatre of Louisville

Friday, May 17 2024 9:00 p.m.

Tickets: $31.80

Candlelight Spring: A Tribute to Adele

Actors Theatre of Louisville

Friday, April 26 6:30 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.

Tickets: $41.34

Candlelight: A Tribute to Beyoncé

Kentucky Science Center

Friday, May 10 6:30 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.

Tickets: $41.34