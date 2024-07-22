  1. Arts & Culture
  1. Arts & Culture
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

The Big Stomp Schedule Is Officially Here

The music and mental health festival will see artists across many genres this year

By
Jul 22, 2024 at 2:17 pm
Artists from all over Kentucky will perform at The Big Stomp in 2024.
Artists from all over Kentucky will perform at The Big Stomp in 2024. Courtesy of The Big Stomp Festival
“Stomping the stigma” is back, with dozens of artists making their way to the mental health advocacy concert series The Big Stomp on July 26th and 27th. This year’s festival will move to the Brown-Forman Amphitheater in Waterfront Park (1301 River Rd.) with acts spanning across multiple genres.


“We are really excited for the opportunity to partner with Waterfront Park, and the venue change will not impact this year’s dates, lineup or opportunity to participate in our many unique mental health activations to help “Stomp the Stigma,” said Molly Jones, COO of The Pete Foundation in a statement sent to LEO Weekly on Monday, July 22.


Here is a breakdown of all the artists that will head to The Big Stomp Festival this year:


Friday, July 26

click to enlarge St. Paul & The Broken Bones is one of many bands and artists who will perform at this year's The Big Stomp Festival. - Courtesy of The Big Stomp Festival
Courtesy of The Big Stomp Festival
St. Paul & The Broken Bones is one of many bands and artists who will perform at this year's The Big Stomp Festival.

  • 5:30-6:00 p.m. | Raydium | Transmit Stage
  • 5:30-6:15 p.m. | Maggie Halfman | Pete’s Landing
  • 5:45-6:15 p.m. | Yellow Cellophane | Transmit Stage
  • 6:00-7:15 p.m. | Christopher Mohn | Transmit Stage
  • 6:15-7:00 p.m. | The Bibelhauser Brothers | Main Stage
  • 7:00-7:45 p.m. | Shannon Vetter & The Sleepless Pilgrims | Pete’s Landing
  • 7:15-7:45 p.m. | Ellie Ruth | Grove Stage
  • 7:15-8:30 p.m. | Sillygirlcarmen | Transmit Stage
  • 7:45-8:45 p.m. | The Black Angels | Main Stage
  • 8:30- 10:00 p.m. | Jay Tripwire | Transmit Stage
  • 8:45-9:15 p.m. | Ryan Anderson | Grove Stage
  • 8:45-9:30 p.m. | Saxsquatch | Pete’s Landing
  • 9:30-11:00 p.m. | St. Paul & The Broken Bones | Main Stage
  • 10:00-11:00 p.m. | DJ Craze | Transmit Stage

Saturday, July 27

click to enlarge Nari is set to perform on Saturday, July 27 at The Big Stomp. - Courtesy of The Big Stomp Festival
Courtesy of The Big Stomp Festival
Nari is set to perform on Saturday, July 27 at The Big Stomp.

  • 12:00-1:30 p.m. | Bonedaddy | Transmit Stage
  • 12:15-1:00 p.m. | Yapa | Pete’s Landing
  • 1:00-1:45 p.m. | Jake Banfield | Main Stage
  • 1:30-3:00 p.m. | Nikkid | Transmit Stage
  • 1:45-2:30 p.m. | Pleasure Boys | Pete’s Landing
  • 2:30-3:15 p.m. | So It Was | Main Stage
  • 3:00-4:30 p.m. | Angel 004 | Transmit Stage
  • 3:15-3:45 p.m. | Nari | Grove Stage
  • 3:15-4:00 p.m. | Future Killer | Pete’s Landing
  • 4:00-4:45 p.m. | Lacey Guthrie | Pete’s Landing
  • 4:15-4:45 p.m. | Ben Knight | Grove Stage
  • 4:45-5:30 p.m. | Sekou Andrews | Main Stage
  • 5:30-6:15 p.m. | White Woolly | Pete’s Landing
  • 5:45-6:15 p.m. | William Matheny | Grove Stage
  • 6:00-7:30 p.m. | Morris Koad | Transmit Stage
  • 6:15-7:00 p.m. | Doom Gong | Main Stage
  • 7:00-7:45 p.m. | Ben Sollee | Pete’s Landing
  • 7:15-7:45 p.m. | Charlie Overman | Grove Stage
  • 7:30-10:00 p.m. | Formerly | Transmit Stage
  • 7:45-8:45 p.m. | Bully | Main Stage
  • 8:45-9:15 p.m. | Brother Smith (Duo) | Grove Stage
  • 8:45-9:30 p.m. | J. Roddy Walston | Pete’s Landing
  • 9:30-11:00 p.m. | Badbadnotgood | Main Stage
  • 10:00-11:00 p.m. | Dubtribe Sound System | Transmit Stage
  • 11:00 p.m. | Angel Of The Bottomless Pit | TBS Afterparty | High Horse
  • 11:00 p.m. | Trevor Lamont | TBS Afterparty | High Horse


The Big Stomp began as a non-profit outreach event for the The Pete Foundation, but has grown quickly to become a community experience, according to a press release, that fosters “a more open and thoughtful conversation around mental health.”


Currently, two-day passes are available for $89.00, with youth passes from newborns up to 14-year-olds free. For those who want to go big, Big Bundle VIP weekend passes are $220, which include access to the VIP tent, air conditioned restrooms, separate check-in line and a private bar.


You can find the times for each artist here.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
