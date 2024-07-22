The Big Stomp Schedule Is Officially Here

“Stomping the stigma” is back, with dozens of artists making their way to the mental health advocacy concert series The Big Stomp on July 26th and 27th. This year’s festival will move to the Brown-Forman Amphitheater in Waterfront Park (1301 River Rd.) with acts spanning across multiple genres.

“We are really excited for the opportunity to partner with Waterfront Park, and the venue change will not impact this year’s dates, lineup or opportunity to participate in our many unique mental health activations to help “Stomp the Stigma,” said Molly Jones, COO of The Pete Foundation in a statement sent to LEO Weekly on Monday, July 22.

Here is a breakdown of all the artists that will head to The Big Stomp Festival this year:

Friday, July 26 click to enlarge Courtesy of The Big Stomp Festival St. Paul & The Broken Bones is one of many bands and artists who will perform at this year's The Big Stomp Festival. 5:30-6:00 p.m. | Raydium | Transmit Stage

5:30-6:15 p.m. | Maggie Halfman | Pete’s Landing

5:45-6:15 p.m. | Yellow Cellophane | Transmit Stage

6:00-7:15 p.m. | Christopher Mohn | Transmit Stage

6:15-7:00 p.m. | The Bibelhauser Brothers | Main Stage

7:00-7:45 p.m. | Shannon Vetter & The Sleepless Pilgrims | Pete’s Landing

7:15-7:45 p.m. | Ellie Ruth | Grove Stage

7:15-8:30 p.m. | Sillygirlcarmen | Transmit Stage

7:45-8:45 p.m. | The Black Angels | Main Stage

8:30- 10:00 p.m. | Jay Tripwire | Transmit Stage

8:45-9:15 p.m. | Ryan Anderson | Grove Stage

8:45-9:30 p.m. | Saxsquatch | Pete’s Landing

9:30-11:00 p.m. | St. Paul & The Broken Bones | Main Stage

10:00-11:00 p.m. | DJ Craze | Transmit Stage Saturday, July 27 click to enlarge Courtesy of The Big Stomp Festival Nari is set to perform on Saturday, July 27 at The Big Stomp.

12:00-1:30 p.m. | Bonedaddy | Transmit Stage

12:15-1:00 p.m. | Yapa | Pete’s Landing

1:00-1:45 p.m. | Jake Banfield | Main Stage

1:30-3:00 p.m. | Nikkid | Transmit Stage

1:45-2:30 p.m. | Pleasure Boys | Pete’s Landing

2:30-3:15 p.m. | So It Was | Main Stage

3:00-4:30 p.m. | Angel 004 | Transmit Stage

3:15-3:45 p.m. | Nari | Grove Stage

3:15-4:00 p.m. | Future Killer | Pete’s Landing

4:00-4:45 p.m. | Lacey Guthrie | Pete’s Landing

4:15-4:45 p.m. | Ben Knight | Grove Stage

4:45-5:30 p.m. | Sekou Andrews | Main Stage

5:30-6:15 p.m. | White Woolly | Pete’s Landing

5:45-6:15 p.m. | William Matheny | Grove Stage

6:00-7:30 p.m. | Morris Koad | Transmit Stage

6:15-7:00 p.m. | Doom Gong | Main Stage

7:00-7:45 p.m. | Ben Sollee | Pete’s Landing

7:15-7:45 p.m. | Charlie Overman | Grove Stage

7:30-10:00 p.m. | Formerly | Transmit Stage

7:45-8:45 p.m. | Bully | Main Stage

8:45-9:15 p.m. | Brother Smith (Duo) | Grove Stage

8:45-9:30 p.m. | J. Roddy Walston | Pete’s Landing

9:30-11:00 p.m. | Badbadnotgood | Main Stage

10:00-11:00 p.m. | Dubtribe Sound System | Transmit Stage

11:00 p.m. | Angel Of The Bottomless Pit | TBS Afterparty | High Horse

11:00 p.m. | Trevor Lamont | TBS Afterparty | High Horse



The Big Stomp began as a non-profit outreach event for the The Pete Foundation, but has grown quickly to become a community experience, according to a press release, that fosters “a more open and thoughtful conversation around mental health.”

Currently, two-day passes are available for $89.00, with youth passes from newborns up to 14-year-olds free. For those who want to go big, Big Bundle VIP weekend passes are $220, which include access to the VIP tent, air conditioned restrooms, separate check-in line and a private bar.

