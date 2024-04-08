Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center Hosts Third Annual Block Party

On Saturday, April 13, Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center with Churchill Downs, Humana, and Park Community Credit Union will be hosting a Kentucky Derby Festival block party. The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.



The Block Party is a new annual tradition in the more than 70 events within the Derby Festival. This Block Party highlights minority-owned businesses in West Louisville.

The Real Young Prodigys at Block Party 2023

Block Party 2024 highlights include:

More than 20 food trucks and complimentary water.

A Community Village with almost 20 minority-owned, local, nonprofit groups with missions to help meet the needs of residents of the West Louisville community.

Live, outdoor entertainment sponsored by Ford Motor Company. The lineup includes more than 35 acts, including performances and exhibits by musical groups and solo artists, as well as visual artists, DJs, dancers, poets, theater acts, spoken word, comedy and more.

MELANnaire Marketplace will have more than 50 vendors and merchants highlighting Black entrepreneurs.

Free health screenings courtesy of Humana. Norton Healthcare will be onsite conducting the complementary health screenings. Heuser Hearing Institute will offer free hearing screenings, and hearing protection. Foundation For A Healthy Kentucky will provide a Vaccination Station.

Park Community Credit Union will offer financial literacy expertise, loan information, and have a 360° Photo Booth.

Children will enjoy outdoor activities, inflatables and face painting at the ZEON Kids Zone.

The Block Party is a free event. No outside food or drinks can be brought into the venue. Free Parking will also be available.