Mayhem Festival Returns For A Third Year

The Enchanted Forest and Music Hall in New Albany is getting amped May 11.

Apr 12, 2024 at 1:10 pm
Enchanted Forest and Music Hall
The Enchanted Mayhem Festival will return for its third consecutive year on May 11 at the Enchanted Forest and Music Hall. Situated on the north bank of the Ohio River in New Albany, the Enchanted Forest and Music Hall features two music venues, two restaurants, a brewery, and a speakeasy.

The 21 and over festival will feature two stages of nonstop live music by local and regional artists as well as a vendor village. Musical artists include Hot Brown Smackdown, The Low Glow, Roadie, Pushing Daisy’s Band, Captain Midnight Band, Villa Mure, and Runaway Souls, among others. The onsite afterparty will feature the blue-rock jazz-funk Mr. Please with a rotation of local musicians sitting in for a late night jam.

Mayhem Festival
The Enchanted Forest and Music Hall
45 W. 1st St.
New Albany, IN

Saturday, May 11

Festival and Vendor Village
2:00–10:00 p.m.
$25 in advance
$30 day of festival

Afterparty
11:00 p.m–1:00 a.m.
$10 day of festival

21 and over

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
