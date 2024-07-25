Can You Handle The Heat? World Of Beer Bar Is Hosting An Epic Hot Ones Challenge On Chicken Wing Day

For those brave enough to try, World of Beer Bar & Kitchen is hosting an Epic Hot Ones Challenge on National Chicken Wing Day.

National Chicken Wing Day falls on Monday, July 29, with World of Beer teaming up with Stella Artois and Hot Ones to put together a hot wing eating competition that will set your mouth ablaze.

The WOB Hot Ones Wing Challenge will see challengers race against one another to eat 10 of WOB’s bone-in wings. Nine of these wings will be covered in Hot Ones’ infamous hot sauces and one of WOB’s brand-new, signature hot sauces called the Devil’s Hot Kiss.

The winner of the event will walk away with the Hot Ones Dipping Sauce Box, which includes every sauce from the latest season of Hot Ones on YouTube.

The event is on Monday, July 29 at 6 p.m. at WOB (9850 Von Allmen Ct #108).

If you or someone you know is interested in taking part in the event, you can sign up here. Sign-ups are limited, and you must be 18 years or older to take part in the event.