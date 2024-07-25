  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

Can You Handle The Heat? World Of Beer Bar Is Hosting An Epic Hot Ones Challenge On Chicken Wing Day

See if you can make it through the gauntlet of fire on this fun holiday

By
Jul 25, 2024 at 11:50 am
Friday’s Chicken Wing Day could be full of fun if you decide to take on the Hot Ones Challenge.
For those brave enough to try, World of Beer Bar & Kitchen is hosting an Epic Hot Ones Challenge on National Chicken Wing Day.


National Chicken Wing Day falls on Monday, July 29, with World of Beer teaming up with Stella Artois and Hot Ones to put together a hot wing eating competition that will set your mouth ablaze.


The WOB Hot Ones Wing Challenge will see challengers race against one another to eat 10 of WOB’s bone-in wings. Nine of these wings will be covered in Hot Ones’ infamous hot sauces and one of WOB’s brand-new, signature hot sauces called the Devil’s Hot Kiss.


The winner of the event will walk away with the Hot Ones Dipping Sauce Box, which includes every sauce from the latest season of Hot Ones on YouTube.


The event is on Monday, July 29 at 6 p.m. at WOB (9850 Von Allmen Ct #108).


If you or someone you know is interested in taking part in the event, you can sign up here. Sign-ups are limited, and you must be 18 years or older to take part in the event.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
