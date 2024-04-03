Take A Look At The 2024 Poorcastle Schedule

Louisville's favorite outsider music festival is happening May 17 – 19. Poorcastle will celebrate their 10-year anniversary with a stellar lineup of bands playing all weekend in Breslin Park (1400 Payne St.).In addition to the music the festival will host local vendors, food trucks, immersive art installations, beer and cocktails from Apocalypse Brew Works and The MerryWeather.The festival is family and dog-friendly.Take a look at the official line-up below and get ready for an epic weekend of local music.