LOUISVILLE TACO WEEK RETURNS APRIL 15-21, 2024

Take A Look At The 2024 Poorcastle Schedule

Get ready for a weekend of local Louisville music May 17-19.

By
Apr 3, 2024 at 11:24 am
Kiana & The Sun Kings at Poorcastle.
Kiana & The Sun Kings at Poorcastle.
Louisville's favorite outsider music festival is happening May 17 – 19. Poorcastle will celebrate their 10-year anniversary with a stellar lineup of bands playing all weekend in Breslin Park (1400 Payne St.).

In addition to the music the festival will host local vendors, food trucks, immersive art installations, beer and cocktails from Apocalypse Brew Works and The MerryWeather.

The festival is family and dog-friendly.

Take a look at the official line-up below and get ready for an epic weekend of local music.
click to enlarge Take A Look At The 2024 Poorcastle Schedule
Sydney Catinna
Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working for NBC's The Voice. Valuing curiosity, creativity, and authenticity, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.
