Tuesday Tracklist: Special Undergrounds Sounds Edition (4/16)

Apr 16, 2024 at 11:48 am
Cover art for "Europe '72" by Grateful Dead
Cover art for "Europe '72" by Grateful Dead Warner Bros.
In this special edition of our regular feature, a contributor who is not on the LEO staff shares 7 of the songs that are currently getting him through his day. Our special contributor this week is Craig Rich, owner of Underground Sounds in Germantown.

Got a track that you think we'd like? Let us know at [email protected]. You can also keep up with our Tuesday Tracklist and Listen Local picks on our LEO Weekly Spotify account.

Grateful Dead — "Jack Straw"

Miles Davis — "Lonely Fire"

Tim Buckley — "Dream Letter"

King Crimson — "Book of Saturday"

Velvet Underground — "Venus in Furs"

Nick Drake — "Time Has Told Me"

Pink Floyd — "Cymbaline"

