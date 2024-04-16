Tuesday Tracklist: Special Undergrounds Sounds Edition (4/16)

In this special edition of our regular feature, a contributor who is not on the LEO staff shares 7 of the songs that are currently getting him through his day. Our special contributor this week is Craig Rich, owner of Underground Sounds in Germantown.
Miles Davis — "Lonely Fire"
Tim Buckley — "Dream Letter"
King Crimson — "Book of Saturday"
Velvet Underground — "Venus in Furs"
Nick Drake — "Time Has Told Me"
Pink Floyd — "Cymbaline"