Grammy-Winning Lewis Black Brings His Final Comedy Tour To Louisville

On Thursday, Oct. 17, Louisville audiences will get their final chance to see comedian Lewis Black on stage. Black is adding additional dates to his “Goodbye, Yeller Brick Road'' tour and that includes the Oct. 17 date in Louisville. Tickets will be on sale Friday, April 19 at 11 am. with the official fan club presale starting today, Monday, April 15, at 11 a.m. Join the fanclub and find out more about tickets on Black’s website here. Black will play at the Brown Theatre (315 W. Broadway).



Black is best known for his acerbic, cynical approach to comedy and has been called America’s “crankiest” comic.

“For a while now I have been letting folks know that I am going to retire from touring,” Black said in a release. “No one believed me. ‘Why would you retire from touring?’, they asked. This is after years of being asked why I was touring, ‘It must be exhausting.’ So, today I am announcing that I am retiring from touring. It is a life that has given me great joy and opened a world of possibilities for me.

I thought the road would go on forever, well I was wrong about that. And the fact is as hard as the road may be to be on, it’s harder to leave it. I am only retiring from touring. It’s time for me to explore other avenues such as writing, reading your rants, and pitching tv shows that will be rejected. (Which is why I know they are good.) More importantly I can finally give my Fantasy Football team the focus and time it truly needs. And maybe, just maybe I can become the professional golfer I was born to be.”

Black has been a touring standup comedian for more than 35 years. Despite retiring from touring he will continue to focus on writing a new play, book, expanding his podcast, “RantCast” and return as the voice of Anger in the Pixar sequel, “Inside Out 2.”