The March Superlist of Louisville Comedy

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area.(Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

Friday, March 1



7 p.m. — Bryan Callen, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Matt Holt, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Isabel Hagen, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Demetrius Wheeler presents: Funny First Friday with Chris Thomas, The Palm Room, 1821 W. Jefferson St. Tickets $20 in advance, $30 day of show. Call (813) 313-8136.

9:30 p.m. –- Matt Holt, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Bryan Callen, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, March 2

7 p.m. — Bryan Callen, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Matt Holt, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Isabel Hagen, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9 p.m. — Strippers vs. Comedians Comedy Roast Battle & Strip-off! High Horse Bar. Tickets $10

9:30 p.m. –- Matt Holt, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Bryan Callen, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, March 3



2 p.m. — Late Lunch Comedy Show with headliner Neil Rubenstein, Spinelli’s Baxter Ave. Free



7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: TEN20 Comedy Showcase, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Tickets



7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free



7:30 p.m. –Sugarae’s Boom Boom Room presents: Open Mic Night (all-talent), Lynch Lane Bistro, Clarksville, IN. Free. Sign ups starting at 7 p.m.



10 p.m. — Comedy Attack open mic, Kaiju. Free. Show up and sign up starting at 9:30



Monday, March 4



8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission



Tuesday, March 5

7:30 p.m. — Therapy Gecko Live: The Lizard Agenda Tourx, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Monster, Monster! Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Bar. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, March 7

7:30 p.m. –- Melissa Doran, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — William Montgomery, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Ha Has R Us Comedy Open Mic, The Local Seltzery, 828 E. Main St. Signups start at 7 p.m.

8 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Groove with Meech Dog, 21st In Germantown. Tickets $20 in advance, $30 day of show. Call (813) 313-8136.

Friday, March 8

7:30 p.m. — William Montgomery, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Melissa Doran, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Melissa Doran, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — William Montgomery, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, March 9

7 p.m. — William Montgomery, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Melissa Doran, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Will Hardesty, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Melissa Doran, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — William Montgomery, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, March 10

7 p.m. — Patrick Hinds: Patrick’s Traveling Book Party, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7:30 p.m. –Sugarae’s Boom Boom Room presents: Open Mic Night (all-talent), Lynch Lane Bistro, Clarksville, IN. Free. Sign ups starting at 7 p.m.

Monday, March 11

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, March 12

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Bar. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, March 14

7:30 p.m. –- Shelly Belly – Michelle Rider, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Craig Conant, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Ha Has R Us Comedy Open Mic, The Local Seltzery, 828 E. Main St. Signups start at 7 p.m.

8 p.m. — This or That? Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Friday, March 15

7:30 p.m. –- Shelly Belly – Michelle Rider, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Corey Holcomb, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Louisville Comedy Festival featuring Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Bill Bellamy, Don DC Curry, & Tony Roberts, KFC Yum! Center. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Shelly Belly – Michelle Rider, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Corey Holcomb, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, March 16

7 p.m. — Corey Holcomb, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Shelly Belly – Michelle Rider, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Shelly Belly – Michelle Rider, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Corey Holcomb, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, March 17

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: TEN20 Comedy Showcase, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7 p.m. — Shamrock Showdown Roast Battle, Vernon Lanes. Tickets $20

7:30 p.m. –Sugarae’s Boom Boom Room presents: Open Mic Night (all-talent), Lynch Lane Bistro, Clarksville, IN. Free. Sign ups starting at 7 p.m.

Monday, March 18

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, March 19

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Charleston White, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Bar. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, March 21

7:30 p.m. –- Luke Thayer, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Ron Funches, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Ha Has R Us Comedy Open Mic, The Local Seltzery, 828 E. Main St. Signups start at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 22

7:30 p.m. –- Luke Thayer, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Ron Funches, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Tom Thakkar, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Luke Thayer, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Ron Funches, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, March 23

4 p.m. — Charlie Berens, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

7 p.m. — Ron Funches, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Laughs at Monnik, Monnik Beer Co. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Luke Thayer, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Tom Thakkar, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Luke Thayer, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Ron Funches, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, March 24

7 p.m. — Charlie Berens, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7:30 p.m. –Sugarae’s Boom Boom Room presents: Open Mic Night (all-talent), Lynch Lane

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Sundays — Sugarae’s Boom Boom Room presents: Open Mic Night (all-talent), Lynch Lane Bistro, Clarksville, IN. Sign ups starting at 7 p.m.

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m., show at 10 p.m.

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Bar, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

(Most) Thursdays — Ha Has R Us Comedy Open Mic, The Local Seltzery, 828 E. Main St. Signups start at 7 p.m.