The March Superlist of Louisville Comedy

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).
UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS
Friday, March 1
7 p.m. — Bryan Callen, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7:30 p.m. –- Matt Holt, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
8 p.m. — Isabel Hagen, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
8 p.m. — Demetrius Wheeler presents: Funny First Friday with Chris Thomas, The Palm Room, 1821 W. Jefferson St. Tickets $20 in advance, $30 day of show. Call (813) 313-8136.
9:30 p.m. –- Matt Holt, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
9:45 p.m. — Bryan Callen, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Saturday, March 2
7 p.m. — Bryan Callen, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7:30 p.m. –- Matt Holt, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
8 p.m. — Isabel Hagen, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
9 p.m. — Strippers vs. Comedians Comedy Roast Battle & Strip-off! High Horse Bar. Tickets $10
9:30 p.m. –- Matt Holt, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
9:45 p.m. — Bryan Callen, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Sunday, March 3
2 p.m. — Late Lunch Comedy Show with headliner Neil Rubenstein, Spinelli’s Baxter Ave. Free
7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: TEN20 Comedy Showcase, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Tickets
7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free
7:30 p.m. –Sugarae’s Boom Boom Room presents: Open Mic Night (all-talent), Lynch Lane Bistro, Clarksville, IN. Free. Sign ups starting at 7 p.m.
10 p.m. — Comedy Attack open mic, Kaiju. Free. Show up and sign up starting at 9:30
Monday, March 4
8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission
Tuesday, March 5
7:30 p.m. — Therapy Gecko Live: The Lizard Agenda Tourx, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30
10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 6
7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]
7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
8 p.m. — Monster, Monster! Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Bar. Sign ups at 9
Thursday, March 7
7:30 p.m. –- Melissa Doran, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — William Montgomery, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Ha Has R Us Comedy Open Mic, The Local Seltzery, 828 E. Main St. Signups start at 7 p.m.
8 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Groove with Meech Dog, 21st In Germantown. Tickets $20 in advance, $30 day of show. Call (813) 313-8136.
Friday, March 8
7:30 p.m. — William Montgomery, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7:30 p.m. –- Melissa Doran, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
9:30 p.m. –- Melissa Doran, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
10:15 p.m. — William Montgomery, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Saturday, March 9
7 p.m. — William Montgomery, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7:30 p.m. –- Melissa Doran, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
8 p.m. — Will Hardesty, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
9:30 p.m. –- Melissa Doran, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
9:45 p.m. — William Montgomery, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Sunday, March 10
7 p.m. — Patrick Hinds: Patrick’s Traveling Book Party, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free
7:30 p.m. –Sugarae’s Boom Boom Room presents: Open Mic Night (all-talent), Lynch Lane Bistro, Clarksville, IN. Free. Sign ups starting at 7 p.m.
Monday, March 11
8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission
Tuesday, March 12
7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30
10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 13
7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]
7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Bar. Sign ups at 9
Thursday, March 14
7:30 p.m. –- Shelly Belly – Michelle Rider, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Craig Conant, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Ha Has R Us Comedy Open Mic, The Local Seltzery, 828 E. Main St. Signups start at 7 p.m.
8 p.m. — This or That? Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
Friday, March 15
7:30 p.m. –- Shelly Belly – Michelle Rider, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Corey Holcomb, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
8 p.m. — Louisville Comedy Festival featuring Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Bill Bellamy, Don DC Curry, & Tony Roberts, KFC Yum! Center. Tickets
9:30 p.m. –- Shelly Belly – Michelle Rider, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
10:15 p.m. — Corey Holcomb, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Saturday, March 16
7 p.m. — Corey Holcomb, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7:30 p.m. –- Shelly Belly – Michelle Rider, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
9:30 p.m. –- Shelly Belly – Michelle Rider, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
9:45 p.m. — Corey Holcomb, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Sunday, March 17
7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: TEN20 Comedy Showcase, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Tickets
7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free
7 p.m. — Shamrock Showdown Roast Battle, Vernon Lanes. Tickets $20
7:30 p.m. –Sugarae’s Boom Boom Room presents: Open Mic Night (all-talent), Lynch Lane Bistro, Clarksville, IN. Free. Sign ups starting at 7 p.m.
Monday, March 18
8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission
Tuesday, March 19
7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30
10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 20
7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]
7:30 p.m. — Charleston White, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Bar. Sign ups at 9
Thursday, March 21
7:30 p.m. –- Luke Thayer, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Ron Funches, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Ha Has R Us Comedy Open Mic, The Local Seltzery, 828 E. Main St. Signups start at 7 p.m.
Friday, March 22
7:30 p.m. –- Luke Thayer, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Ron Funches, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
8 p.m. — Tom Thakkar, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
9:30 p.m. –- Luke Thayer, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
10:15 p.m. — Ron Funches, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Saturday, March 23
4 p.m. — Charlie Berens, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)
7 p.m. — Ron Funches, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Laughs at Monnik, Monnik Beer Co. Tickets
7:30 p.m. –- Luke Thayer, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
8 p.m. — Tom Thakkar, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
9:30 p.m. –- Luke Thayer, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
9:45 p.m. — Ron Funches, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Sunday, March 24
7 p.m. — Charlie Berens, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free
7:30 p.m. –Sugarae’s Boom Boom Room presents: Open Mic Night (all-talent), Lynch Lane
TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS
Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter
Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up
Sundays — Sugarae’s Boom Boom Room presents: Open Mic Night (all-talent), Lynch Lane Bistro, Clarksville, IN. Sign ups starting at 7 p.m.
Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]
Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.
Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com
Tuesdays — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m., show at 10 p.m.
Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot
Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com
Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Bar, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9
(Most) Thursdays — Ha Has R Us Comedy Open Mic, The Local Seltzery, 828 E. Main St. Signups start at 7 p.m.