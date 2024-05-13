Georgetown Drive-In Celebrates 73 Years

One of the great American pastimes is set for another year, another summer season. The Drive-In Theaters are gearing up for their yearly kick-offs.



One theater, Georgetown Drive-in (8200 State Rd 64) is celebrating their 73rd year. Their season kicked off the weekend of May 3 with “Kung Fu Panda 4,” “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” and Star Wars: “The Phantom Menace.”

Georgetown Drive-In opened in 1951 as a solo screen venue. It currently runs two screens and maintains a playground for children. As Georgetown upgraded their movie sound to FM stereo, they kept some working window speakers for those who want a more retro viewing experience.

Georgetown has a fully stocked concession stand and lots of special events throughout the season.

Coming soon to Georgetown Drive-In is “IF,” the Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski joint about Imaginary Friends.



How to get to Georgetown Drive-in:

Take I-64W to the Georgetown Exit #118. Turn right. Follow three miles and the theater is just three miles down the road.

See the Trailer Here