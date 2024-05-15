  1. Arts & Culture
Jeffersonville's First-Ever Beer Fest Is Happening This June

Howard Steamboat Museum wants you Rollin' On The River.

May 15, 2024 at 11:34 am
We're sure his jokes aren't as funny as he thinks but the beer is good. Adobe
On Saturday, June 8, The Howard Steamboat Museum (1101 E. Market St., Jeffersonville) will host its inaugural Rollin’ On The River Beer Fest: A Celebration of Craft Brews and Community Spirit. The festival will benefit the Howard Steamboat Museum, and the name of the festival is your earworm for today.

65+ craft brew vendors will tap kegs to serve their delicious concoctions. There will be a complimentary Jefferson’s Bourbon tasting, and in addition, there will be premix cocktails and wine available.

Food Trucks and Pearl Street Taphouse will provide bites for happy imbibers. The Runaway Souls will provide the live entertainment.

General Admission tickets are $55 and available for purchase HERE. Limited VIP is available at $65.

The festival will run from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
