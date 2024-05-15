Jeffersonville's First-Ever Beer Fest Is Happening This June

On Saturday, June 8, The Howard Steamboat Museum (1101 E. Market St., Jeffersonville) will host its inaugural Rollin’ On The River Beer Fest: A Celebration of Craft Brews and Community Spirit. The festival will benefit the Howard Steamboat Museum, and the name of the festival is your earworm for today.

65+ craft brew vendors will tap kegs to serve their delicious concoctions. There will be a complimentary Jefferson’s Bourbon tasting, and in addition, there will be premix cocktails and wine available.

Food Trucks and Pearl Street Taphouse will provide bites for happy imbibers. The Runaway Souls will provide the live entertainment.

General Admission tickets are $55 and available for purchase HERE. Limited VIP is available at $65.

The festival will run from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.



