One Of The World's Largest Beatles-Inspired Festivals Is Happening Memorial Day Weekend

Beatles fans from across the universe will gather at the Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville, IN on Memorial Day Weekend when Abbey Road on the River celebrates The Beatles with five days of peace, love, and rock-n-roll.

The festival will feature 250 Beatles (and otherwise 1960s-inspired) performances across six stages by 50 bands from around the world as well as a Beatles-merchandise marketplace, on-site food and beverages, retail and craft vendors, and interactive artmaking and other activities for kids.

More than 20,000 Beatles fans are expected to converge at Big Four Station Park at Market and Pearl Streets in downtown Jeffersonville. The festival is situated at the foot of the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge that connects the Louisville and Jeffersonville waterfronts — a five-minute minute drive or a 10-minute walk apart.

Art installations at Abbey Road on the River will include a giant 3D Peace Tree where guests can tie a ribbon of peace, a recreation of the Abbey Road crosswalk, Strawberry Fields with Beatles-themed painted strawberries, and a photo area with Sgt. Pepper heads.

Programming includes Beatles trivia, live podcast recordings by the festival’s own podcast hosts, a tie dye station, musical parades, a scavenger hunt, and yoga.

Thursday, May 23–Monday, May 27

