Louisville's Best Spring Party Is Happening This Weekend At Speed Art Museum

Saturday, Mar. 2, the Speed Museum(2035 S. 3rd St.) hosts its annual Speed Museum Ball. The swanky fundraiser that supports the efforts and work of the Speed. Each year, the Speed offers premium exhibits, community programming, educational and outreach programming. The Speed Museum Ball helps to make that possible.



For the full Speed Ball event, be ready to drop some major dollars for a cocktail hour, and multi-course dinner with the art in the main galleries. But, for the baller on a budget, the Speed Late Night is the way to go. Fancy dress (Black or White Tie), desserts, and free drinks, along with a really good dance party with The Block Party Experience band. One of the best parties of the early spring, the Speed Late Night is a great spot to be seen and to check out what’s coming in the local spring fashion milieu pre-Derby.





Late Night at the Speed is from 9 p.m. – Midnight. Tickets are $250/$500 for couples and on sale here. $100 from each ticket is tax deductible. Valet Parking will be available.