Join Us for Louisville Restaurant Week February 19-25

Louisville Acapella Quartet Serenades With Singing Valentines

Some things are just expressed better in song.

By
Feb 8, 2024 at 1:06 am | Updated on Feb 8, 2024 at 1:14 am
Listen, flowers are great, but they don't exactly last forever. What does, you ask? Our favorite memories, of course. Which is exactly why a quartet from Louisville's Thoroughbred Chorus created the "Singing Valentine."

The Singing Valentine is exactly what it sounds like. Treat your significant other,  a parent, grandparent, or any of your loved ones to an up-close and personal serenade. These classy gentlemen will drive anywhere in the Louisville Metro and Southern Indiana area. (Plus, further for an additional mileage fee.)

With two price tiers to choose from, your valentine order includes a two or three song serenade by the tuxedo-clad quartet along with a long-stemmed rose and card.

This quartet dresses to the nines when they sing for your Valentine. - The Thoroughbreds
The Thoroughbreds
This quartet dresses to the nines when they sing for your Valentine.

"Music is by nature romantic and that romance can be expressed to your loved one even if you're unable to express it yourself," says Chorus Manager Randy McLain. "It doesn't matter your age. Music can bridge the gap of time and bring to your memory those happy times."

Singing Valentine's are delivered within a 4-hour timeframe and cost $75 for an Individual and $250 for a group . Orders can be placed on their website or by calling 502-267-SING (7464).

The Thoroughbreds are a men's barbershop harmony chorus based in Louisville, Kentucky, established in 1943. They're constantly on the lookout for new members and view every performance as a recruitment opportunity. Rehearsals take place Monday evenings from 7:00 to 9:30 at Jim Miller Hall.

About The Author

Sydney Catinna

Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working for NBC's The Voice and returned home mid-pandemic. Valuing curiosity, creativity, and authenticity, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.

