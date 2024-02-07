Woman Owned Wallet Louisvillian Amanda Dare is the owner of Nulu's feminist gift shop, Woman Owned Wallet (W.O.W.). She's also owns a record number of cute heart-shaped sunglasses. (As she should.)

From shopping small and making new friends to a Taylor Swift dance party- and even a communal flower bar- Louisville is pulling out all the stops for you and your best palentines.Check out these oh so girly Galentine’s Events coming up soon. (All genders welcome!)I Sip, shop and support local women-owned businesses featured as pop-ups alongside the center’s regular stores.| Vernon Lanes, 1575 Story Ave., Louisville | Celebrating singlehood? Skipping the fancy dinners? Or just a major Swiftie? If any (or all!) of the above apply, this dance party is the perfect place towith your besties.I All genders are welcome at this social club’s February event which features small local businesses, mingling and games.I Photo opps, women-owned vendors and new friends. There’s sure to be disco balls and heart-shaped sunglasses galore.| A communal flower bar is just one of the adorable interactive stations at this event for girls who want to mix, mingle and shop small.| Enjoy 25% off glasses and bottles of wine while the Whet Your Palette experts guide you through one of 4 canvas painting options.| Learn to prepare drinks like the strawberry and vanilla flavored Cupid’s Delight during an evening of mixology with General Manager & Beverage Curator Frances Leary.| Prosecco gummy bears? Say less. Grab your gal pals and enjoy a 3-course meal at either the Highlands or Douglass Hills location to celebrate the girliest of holidays.