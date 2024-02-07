Woman Owned Wallet
Louisvillian Amanda Dare is the owner of Nulu's feminist gift shop, Woman Owned Wallet (W.O.W.). She's also owns a record number of cute heart-shaped sunglasses. (As she should.)
From shopping small and making new friends to a Taylor Swift dance party- and even a communal flower bar- Louisville is pulling out all the stops for you and your best palentines.
Check out these oh so girly Galentine’s Events coming up soon. (All genders welcome!)
Westport Village Ladies’ Night Out (Feb. 8) | 7-11 p.m. | Free | 1315 Herr Ln, Louisville
I Sip, shop and support local women-owned businesses featured as pop-ups alongside the center’s regular stores.
Swift Me Away: Swiftie Valentine’s Dance Night (Feb. 9) | 10 p.m.-2 a.m. | $13-$15
| Vernon Lanes, 1575 Story Ave., Louisville | Celebrating singlehood? Skipping the fancy dinners? Or just a major Swiftie? If any (or all!) of the above apply, this dance party is the perfect place to shake it off
with your besties.
Somebody Society (Feb. 9) | 6-8 p.m. | $8-10 | Old 502 Winery, 915 E. Liberty St.
I All genders are welcome at this social club’s February event which features small local businesses, mingling and games.
W.O.W. Galentine’s Bash (Feb. 11) | 12-5 p.m. | $15-$75 | Ten20 Brewery Butchertown, 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville
I Photo opps, women-owned vendors and new friends. There’s sure to be disco balls and heart-shaped sunglasses galore.
Galentine’s Day Out (Feb. 11) | 3-6 p.m. | Free | 809 N. Pope Lick Road
| A communal flower bar is just one of the adorable interactive stations at this event for girls who want to mix, mingle and shop small.
Pinot & Paint at 8Up (Feb. 13) | $45 | 1606 Bardstown Rd. (Highlands) & 11400 Main St (Douglass Hills)
| Enjoy 25% off glasses and bottles of wine while the Whet Your Palette experts guide you through one of 4 canvas painting options.
Down One Bourbon Bar Cocktail Class (Feb. 13) | 6-7:30 p.m. | $40+ | 321 W. Main St.
| Learn to prepare drinks like the strawberry and vanilla flavored Cupid’s Delight during an evening of mixology with General Manager & Beverage Curator Frances Leary.
Louvino Galentine's Day Bash (Feb. 13) | $45 | 1606 Bardstown Rd. (Highlands) & 11400 Main St (Douglass Hills)
| Prosecco gummy bears? Say less. Grab your gal pals and enjoy a 3-course meal at either the Highlands or Douglass Hills location to celebrate the girliest of holidays.