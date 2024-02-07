5 Black-Owned Businesses In Louisville To Visit This February

When it comes to Black-owned businesses, Louisville has plenty of unique, high-caliber establishments with deep ties to the community. In fact, two out of 38 Black-owned records stores in the United States call our city home.
Take a look at a few of the many local Black-owned businesses and let us know who you'd add to this list.
976 Barret Ave.
Sis Got Tea is a small, cozy cafe located on Barrett Ave. It advertises itself as the perfect place to go while you wait for your table at Big Bad Breakfast next door, but it is much more. It is a meeting spot for poets and artists, host a weekly ‘Stitch and Bitch’ for knitters, a monthly meetup for aromantic and asexual community members, and regularly host name change clinics for trans people. Plus, it has some of the freshest teas in the city, available both brewed and in loose leaf form to take home. The Nighty Night blend will surely knock you out cold, deliciously and enjoyably!
Some upcoming events are Books and Brews with the Louisville Free Public Library on February 10th, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., and the weekly Stitch and Bitch Craft Circle, which meets every Wednesday, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
2009 Highland Ave.
Looking for some Italian takeout and tired of Olive Garden? Me too! Try The Black Italian— It’s Italian food with a delicious soul touch! The Black Italian uses fresh, locally sourced ingredients in their from-scratch sauces, making their pasta. ultra-flavorful and hearty. They are available for single-serving meals, family packages, and catering.
Queen of Sheba
2804 Taylorsville Rd.
Queen of Sheba offers delicious and filling Ethiopian food in a comfortable environment. Their Injera (Ethiopian flatbread) is heavenly and will likely leave you craving more in your day-to-day The food is served in the traditional Ethiopian way, with food served together on a large tray to share with your table, making it perfect for a family dinner or a Valentine’s date— which, by the way, they have a Valentine’s Day special from February 10th through 14th. This promotion is a dinner package for two with an appetizer, two entrees, two desserts, and a bottle of wine for $65!
1161 S 4th St.
Conveniently located within walking distance of UofL, Zoe’s Tattoos & Piercings is likely well-known by any carless college kid who wants their nose pierced. According to his website, Zoe, the owner and lead artist, specializes in everything. I think that’s probably true. He did a great job on my septum piercing, his traditional style tattoos are beautiful, and he has a very calming and professional demeanor that is so very important for a body piercer and tattoo artist to have.
921 Barret Ave. | 2600 W. Broadway # 104
Better Days Records makes up two of only 38 Black-owned records stores in the United States, as of 2023. They offer a large selection of records and other physical media, including DVDs and collectibles. They also host regular small music shows and ticket giveaways, so even if you don’t collect vinyl, there is definitely something there for you!
Their next in-store music show will be local punk band Antithesis’s single release, on February 24th, from 4-6 p.m. All are welcome to this free show!