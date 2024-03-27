  1. Arts & Culture
Identical Twin Visual Artists Explore Binaries at WheelHouse Art

'Both/And' opens at the Crescent Hill gallery on March 29.

By
Mar 27, 2024 at 11:08 am
Detail. Matthew and Mitchell Bradley, Blue Adonis/Dancing Satyrs, digital collage giclée print, 19 x 26 inches.
Identical twins Matthew and Mitchell Bradley work in tandem as visual artists. Their shared experience as siblings has developed into a collaborative artistic endeavor. An exhibition of their work will open at WheelHouse Art in Crescent Hill on Friday, March 29.

The philosophical concept of their two-in-one exhibition "Both/And" is non-dualistic thinking, which "suggests that seemingly contradictory or opposing ideas can coexist and even complement each other," the twins say. "It emphasizes the idea that reality is often more complex than binary distinctions allow and encourages embracing multiple perspectives simultaneously."

"Both/And" will present a collection of post-photographic digital imagery, video montage, and other technology-based work. Their use of new media encourages the viewer to reconsider the idea that technology is either beneficial or harmful and instead consider its potential for enriching our lives. The exhibition will be open until May 11, 2024.

Both/And
WheelHouse Art
2650 Frankfort Ave.

Friday, March 29
6:00 p.m.

Free admission

Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
