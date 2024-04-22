  1. Arts & Culture
Buy Local Fair Arrives At New Location in Louisville

The annual event featuring local retailers and artists is June 8.

Apr 22, 2024 at 2:53 pm
The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) will host the Buy Local Fair at a new location in 2024. The annual event featuring exclusively local and independently-owned businesses will now be situated at The Lynn Family Stadium Fan Zone (350 Adams St.). The fair will happen Saturday, June 8.

"We are excited to partner with Lynn Family Stadium to activate the beautiful Fan Zone with dozens of local, unique businesses," says Jennifer Rubenstein, Executive Director of LIBA. "This event is a wonderful opportunity to support… the businesses that make our city unique, which also keeps more dollars recirculating in our community."

Louisville Independent Business Alliance

The fair will include booths from local businesses, regional organizations, and artists, as well as live music, food, and local beverages. There will also be a cooking competition and a kid's fun zone.

The Buy Local Fair 2024 is sponsored by Louisville Metro Council, Louisville Spray Foam, Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Markets, Kathy's Shoppe, Broker House Lending, Heaven Hill, Eclipse Bank, Nanz & Kraft Florists, Swags Sport Shoes, Louisville Public Media, LEO Weekly, and Al Dia En America.

Buy Local Fair
Saturday, June 8
11:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Free admission

Stadium parking is $15 (and a portion supports LIBA)

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
