New Comic Book Reviews From Our Friends At The Great Escape

Remember Busytown? The sweet town inhabited by cute animals teaching preschoolers lessons for daily living created by Richard Scarry? You must remember the worm who drives a car that looks like an apple, I mean, who wouldn't? Well, the comic "Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees" by Patrick Horvath is about a similar fantasy town, right down to the art style and the cute animals going about their lives. Do not be fooled though, this book is not for children. Issue #1 introduces us to the townsfolk of Woodbrook. Chip is the fox who runs the news stand. Martin is a goat whose age is causing him to be forgetful, and Bertie is a green turtle having trouble figuring out how to make his float for the parade be as good as it can be. The most helpful and capable character we meet is Samantha Strong, the brown bear who runs the town's hardware store. She loves the town and the "boring" nature of it. When Samantha takes a trip to the city, we find out she's harboring a secret that would make Richard Scarry roll in his grave! Let's just say her expertise with power tools comes in handy. She returns to her small town feeling renewed and excited for the parade. Something happens at the parade, though, that makes Samantha fear not only for the citizens of Woodbrook, but for her secret being revealed to all. Time for Samantha to do some serious detective work. "Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees" is a 6-issue series that is selling out quickly, but if you miss out on this book, be sure to catch the trade paperback that will inevitably follow the last issue where you'll be able to read all the issues at once and not have to wait a month for the next installment.I picked up "Batman: Dylan Dog" and was amazed at the sheer weight of this book. In these days of shrinkflation we're getting used to less pages or higher prices, but this one is easily three times as thick as the usual comic book. Also, the bizarre title caught my attention. Would it have a super pet named after Bruce Wayne's favorite song writer? Nope. Dylan Dog is the name of a paranormal investigator in London. Mystery solved! Well, not exactly. The story begins right here in the U.S. when the Joker receives a mysterious package from London with a letter and a plane ticket. By the time Batman arrives there are victims left in his wake but the Joker himself is nowhere to be found. When the story moves to London, we meet Dylan Dog amidst some very Gotham City types of characters, including the strange Dr. Xabaras, the gentleman who sent the Joker the package. Of course, Batman pursues the villainous Joker to London where he and Dylan Dog cross paths. They may not like each other but they're going to need each other to keep up with this dynamic duo of bad guys. This was a great value for just the page count of the book, but also the beginning of what looks to be a great story!