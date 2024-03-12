  1. Arts & Culture
Icona Pop And Chappell Roan Will Headline Kentuckiana Pride Festival In June

Female synth pop artists ignite the lineup at this year's LGBTQ Pride celebration.

By
Mar 12, 2024 at 1:59 pm
Kentuckiana Pride
Swedish electropop duo Icona Pop and Midwestern synth pop princess Chappell Roan will headline the largest LGBTQ Pride event in the Louisville area. Other performers include Robin S., +FLOW, Friday Night Special, Bungalow Betty, Vibe.like.Ty, and VOICES of Kentuckiana, and DJ sets by DJ Dan Slater, DJ Griffin Green, and DJ DNasti.

Tickets to Kentuckiana Pride Festival are on sale now. The festival is Saturday, June 15, and begins on the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park. This year's LGBTQ Pride parade will start at 12 p.m. in the NuLu neighborhood and end at the Big Four Lawn. The celebration will continue until 10 p.m.

Kentuckiana Pride Festival
129 W. River Rd.
Saturday, June 15
12 p.m.

VIP tickets $125
General Admission tickets $10
No tickets required for ages under 5 or over 65

Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
