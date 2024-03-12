Icona Pop And Chappell Roan Will Headline Kentuckiana Pride Festival In June

Swedish electropop duo Icona Pop and Midwestern synth pop princess Chappell Roan will headline the largest LGBTQ Pride event in the Louisville area. Other performers include Robin S., +FLOW, Friday Night Special, Bungalow Betty, Vibe.like.Ty, and VOICES of Kentuckiana, and DJ sets by DJ Dan Slater, DJ Griffin Green, and DJ DNasti.



Tickets to Kentuckiana Pride Festival are on sale now. The festival is Saturday, June 15, and begins on the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park. This year's LGBTQ Pride parade will start at 12 p.m. in the NuLu neighborhood and end at the Big Four Lawn. The celebration will continue until 10 p.m.

Kentuckiana Pride Festival

129 W. River Rd.

Saturday, June 15

12 p.m.