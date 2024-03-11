Frazier History Museum's "120: Cool KY Counties" Opens This Weekend

The Frazier History Museum's new exhibition "120: Cool KY Counties" opens Friday, March 15. This interactive exhibition collects hundreds of stories—including histories, legends, oral traditions, and songs—from all 120 counties in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Curated at the local level, "120: Cool KY Counties" encourages empathy and promotes exploration of cultures across Kentucky, and celebrate the history and heritage of each county.



Speakers will include Secretary Lindy Casebier of the Kentucky Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet; Frazier History Museum President and CEO Andy Treinen; and Frazier History Museum Communications and Research Specialist Simon Meiners. Phoebe White, a fourteen-year-old yodeler from Laurel County will performing an original song and her rendition of "Blue Moon of Kentucky."



Other Kentucky musicians featured in the exhibit will be in attendance, including: Fred Keams, Dale Ann Bradley, Larnelle Harris, Scout Larken, Kiana Del, Tim Butler, Cade Crider, Nine Pound Hammer, Leah Blevins, Senora May, Asly Toro, Hong Shao, Athena Cage, RISK, JP Pennington, Layla Spring, Army of Life, Yared Sound, Joan Shelley, Tiny Tiny, Kelley Ray King, Gravel Switch, Jen Tackett, Our Transient Lives, Chase McDaniel, Sue Massek, and the Kentucky Gentlemen.

Adjacent to exhibition on the first floor will be displays of Kentucky artifacts, photographs, and newspapers as well as objects representing Chinese culture in Kentucky. Activities will include costumed performances and Monroe County’s famous Rolley-Hole marble game.

BBQ, jerky, pull candy, and local snacks will be available, and on the third floor, beer, bourbon, and wine tastings will be offered by Meade County Brewers, Smith Holler Distillery, Casey Jones Distillery, and Baker-Bird Winery.

Frazier History Museum

829 W. Main St.

Friday, March 15

Admission is open to the public for $14.