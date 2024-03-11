The Spring Flea Market Guide

Between our vintage shops, full-time fleas and seasonal outdoor pop-ups, Louisville has an incredible flea market scene.
Check out the upcoming events from Fleur de Flea and Flea Off Market this season. Then, cross your fingers for some fab vintage finds and sunny Spring days!
The Flea Off Market in NULU
Saturday, March 30
1000 E. Market St.
Times TBA
Paristown Garden Show
720 Brent St.
April 6
10 a.m. - 5
p.m.
Fleur de Flea Outdoor Vintage Market
231 Witherspoon St.
Saturday, April 13
10 a.m. - 5
p.m.
The Flea Off Market at Monnik
1036 E. Burnett Ave.
May 11-12
Times TBA