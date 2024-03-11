  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News
LOUISVILLE TACO WEEK RETURNS APRIL 15-21, 2024

The Spring Flea Market Guide

Fleur de Flea and Flea Off Market have released their seasonal schedules.

By
Mar 11, 2024 at 1:42 pm
The outdoor flea market season has officially arrived
The outdoor flea market season has officially arrived Flea Off Market
Share on Nextdoor
Between our vintage shops, full-time fleas and seasonal outdoor pop-ups, Louisville has an incredible flea market scene.

Check out the upcoming events from Fleur de Flea and Flea Off Market this season. Then, cross your fingers for some fab vintage finds and sunny Spring days!

The Flea Off Market in NULU
Saturday, March 30
1000 E. Market St. 
Times TBA

Paristown Garden Show
720 Brent St.
April 6
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Fleur de Flea Outdoor Vintage Market
231 Witherspoon St.
Saturday, April 13
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Flea Off Market at Monnik
1036 E. Burnett Ave. 
May 11-12 
Times TBA
Slideshow

Essential Vintage Stores, Consignment Shops And Flea Markets In And Around Louisville

The Nitty Gritty 996 Barret Avenue Fun fact: a trip to this store was part of this reporter&#146;s 15th birthday, and I picked up some Jim Morrison earrings I still have to this day. Beyond that, this store sells vintage clothing and rents out vintage costumes. Photo via facebook.com/TheNittyGrittyVintage
Book & Music Exchange 5400 Preston Highway and 1616 Bardstown Road The name is a little misleading, because they don&#146;t just sell books and music &#151; they&#146;ve also got video games, comics, movies, and TV shows. Oh, and a long list of miscellaneous items that also includes &#147;Wooden/Practice swords,&#148; steel swords, incense burners, Funko Pops, jewelry, and posters, according to their website. If you can&#146;t make it to either of their two Louisville locations, you can also find them in Owensboro. Photo via facebook.com/BookandMusicBardstown Fleur de Flea 947 East Breckinridge Street Fleur de Flea is a gigantic one-stop shop for everything vintage. They also host themed off-site events like mid-century modern shows and have a pop-up bar on the weekends. Photo via facebook.com/FleurDeFleaVintageUrbanMarkets The Odd Shop 155 E. Main St, New Albany, IN This quirky shop, part of the Southern Indiana Fun Trail, more or less lives up to its name &#151; it&#146;s got an eclectic mix of goods, including old toys and board games, VHS tapes, records, and more. Plus, the CD wall makes for a cool selfie spot. Photo via newalbanyoddshop/Instagram The Flea Off Market 1000 E. Market St. This gigantic outdoor flea market in NuLu features 100-200 local vendors, but it&#146;s only open on select weekends March through June, then again on certain weekends in September and October. Keep an eye on their social media to learn when you can visit special events like the Gear and Beer Festival or the Indoor Holiday Bazaar. Photo via thefleaoffmarket/Instagram The Nitty Gritty 996 Barret Avenue Fun fact: a trip to this store was part of this reporter&#146;s 15th birthday, and I picked up some Jim Morrison earrings I still have to this day. Beyond that, this store sells vintage clothing and rents out vintage costumes. Photo via facebook.com/TheNittyGrittyVintage Fat Rabbit Thrift & Vintage 994 Barret Avenue The bright yellow wall outside this former hardware store (they&#146;ve still got the original Speier&#146;s sign) helps you find a business that sells &#147;Clothes, Accessories, Books, Knick-Knacks, Curiosities, Stereo Equipment, Art, Home Goods, Literally WHATEVER.&#148; Fat Rabbit took home second place in the Best Consignment Shop category in our 2021 Reader&#146;s Choice Awards. Photo/illustration via facebook.com/fatrabbitthriftandvintage
Click to View 24 slides
Sydney Catinna
Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working for NBC's The Voice. Valuing curiosity, creativity, and authenticity, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Phoebe White
By Aria Baci
Two fair-skinned women with reddish hair sitting side-by-side in armchairs draped with faux fur. Their legs are crossed, their hands are folded and resting on their knees, and they are smiling.
By Aria Baci
Icona Pop And Chappell Roan Will Headline Kentuckiana Pride Festival In June
By Aria Baci
Left to right: Lady Laveaux, Ahc, Jordan Blase, Dane Waters.
By Aria Baci

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe