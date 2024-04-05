  1. Arts & Culture
Alabaster Glory Opens At The Hite Institute's MFA Space In Portland

The MFA thesis exhibition explores the relationship between creator and creation.

By
Apr 5, 2024 at 6:03 pm
Chloe Cheng
The reception for the MFA thesis exhibition of Taiwanese-born artist Chloe Cheng will be at the Hite Institute of Art and Design's student gallery space in Portland on Friday. Three multimedia installations will span the gallery, titled in Mandarin Chinese: "Wàng," "Chéng," and "Yú." Cheng says each component represents "the relationship between the creator (God) and creations, referring to humans that live in this broken world containing suffering, chaos, crime, conflict, or the personal experience of an inner void."

Viewers will be invited to enter the space first to encounter 2,000 infant heart forms placed near the window, which Cheng hopes will evoke curiosity about their quantity. After viewers have been immersed in the installation, they will be presented with light projected from suspended broken vessels that encourage reflection about the viewer's expectations of the light source and the shadows the vessel cast. The final component of "Alabaster Glory" incorporates dust, ash, and an alabaster heart. Located at the opposite end of the gallery from the 2,000 hearts, Cheng asks viewers to consider which of their earthly desires will remain at the end of their lives.

Alabaster Glory
1616 Rowan St.
Friday, April 12
5 p.m.

Free admission

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
