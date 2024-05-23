Academy Award Winner Roger Christian Brings Star Wars To Kentuckiana

Academy Award-winning set decorator Roger Christian and New York Times best-selling author — and New Albany native — Dr. David West Reynolds will be in conversation at the Floyd County Carnegie Library Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, June 1.

"Creating the Star Wars Universe" presents two generations of Lucasfilm creators who share their experience with the Star Wars saga. Christian will present his approach to the production of props like lightsabers and the interior design of the Millennium Falcon as well as how he developed the desstinctive and influential "used future" aesthetic of the galaxy. Christian won an Academy Award for Best Art Direction for "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" in 1978 and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Art Direction (Set Decoration) for "Alien" in 1980. He continued his work with George Lucas on "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi" and "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," for which he was Second Unit Director.

A presentation and conversation will be in the Jane Barth Anderson Meeting Room on the lower level of the museum at 1:00 p.m., followed by an autograph signing from in the main gallery at 2:00 p.m. Guests are also welcome to view the Stars Wars exhibition at the museum, which curates a collection of costumes, props, models, and memorabilia from Stars Wars.

Creating the Star Wars Universe

Floyd County Carnegie Library Cultural Arts Center

201 E. Spring St.

New Albany, IN

Saturday, June 1

1:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.

Free admission. Registration required.