Louisville's Milton Metz Remembered With YouTube Archive

Milton Metz, “El Metzo,” is being remembered by his family with an archive on YouTube.

Who is Milton Metz?

Well, for over 60 years, Metz was one of the most recognizable voices in Louisville radio and TV. He did many interviews for WHAS throughout his career but also narrated Talking Books for the American Printing House for the Blind. He hosted one of the first call-in radio stations, maybe even before Larry King who technically began his show the year before Metz but whether or not he took calls on air is debatable. “Metz Here” was available in over 40 states and in parts of Canada.

Throughout his career Metz interviewed Louisville greats including Muhammad Ali, Ned Beatty, and Foster Brooks.. He also interviewed many national stars as well including Richard Roundtree (“Shaft”),

Metz, himself, was interviewed by LEO Founder, John Yarmuth, in the ‘90s.

When he passed in 2017, his son Perry Metz, inherited the many recordings of his father’s work.

“Milt did celebrity interviews for years at the Derby,” Metz said in an email to LEO. “So much so that people would feed him tips about who was hosting whom. He was able to find people that no one else was interviewing.”

So far, the YouTube channel has more than 250,000 views and new videos will continue to be shared throughout 2024.

“He loved doing this because you had to know a little bit about everybody and be ready to switch gears at a moment’s notice when you found a star,” said Metz.

During the span of his career, Metz did a “little bit of everything,” according to his son. “That included announcing, weatherman, villain on T-Bar-V, news, phone-in program, TV Host, sports, commentaries, and celebrity interviews.”

Metz was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1921. Throughout his career he didn’t speak much about himself or his age but according to his Wikipedia page, In 1993, he told Courier Journal columnist Tom Dorsey about his age. Sort of.

"Let's just say I'm older than Diane Sawyer and younger than Mike Wallace," said the elder Metz. At the time Mike Wallace was 75.

