Louisville Art Collective Announces New Zine And Art Exhibition

The Louisville-based collective Printed announces the third annual edition of its printed zine and art exhibition. Sponsored by the Portland Museum and partnered with the Honors Student Council, Printed builds community among local artists and designers through the medium of print.

Issue 3 of the Printed zine is titled "Stop Digging!" The zine includes work by 61 artists across 70 full-color pages, with cover art by Peter Price, layout and graphic design by Jade Kern, and printing by Louisville-based printer, binder, and bookmaker Gasoline Press.

Concurrent with the publication of the zine, the group art exhibition "Stop Digging!" will feature work by some of the artists in the zine: Kala'i Blakemore, Sydney Hughes, Brittany Jennings, Amira Karaoud, Rebecca Norton, cover artist Peter Price, Rance Reinhardt, Jeremyah Rodriguez, Daniel Vance, and Christian Watson. The exhibition opens Saturday, June 1 at the Outsider Art Museum and Gallery in the Portland neighborhood. The exhibition will be open until Saturday, July 6.

"Stop Digging!"

Outsider Art Museum

2510 Portland Ave.

Saturday, June 1

5:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.

Free admission