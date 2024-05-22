  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Creative Arts
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Creative Arts

Louisville Art Collective Announces New Zine And Art Exhibition

The print edition of the zine will coincide with the opening reception.

By
May 22, 2024 at 12:26 pm
Art by contributors to the Printed zine (left to r): Kala'i Blakemore, Lucy Nunnelley, Luci Lyle
Art by contributors to the Printed zine (left to r): Kala'i Blakemore, Lucy Nunnelley, Luci Lyle Kala'i Blakemore/Lucy Nunnelley/Luci Lyle via Instagram
Share on Nextdoor

The Louisville-based collective Printed announces the third annual edition of its printed zine and art exhibition. Sponsored by the Portland Museum and partnered with the Honors Student Council, Printed builds community among local artists and designers through the medium of print.

Issue 3 of the Printed zine is titled "Stop Digging!" The zine includes work by 61 artists across 70 full-color pages, with cover art by Peter Price, layout and graphic design by Jade Kern, and printing by Louisville-based printer, binder, and bookmaker Gasoline Press.

Concurrent with the publication of the zine, the group art exhibition "Stop Digging!" will feature work by some of the artists in the zine: Kala'i Blakemore, Sydney Hughes, Brittany Jennings, Amira Karaoud, Rebecca Norton, cover artist Peter Price, Rance Reinhardt, Jeremyah Rodriguez, Daniel Vance, and Christian Watson. The exhibition opens Saturday, June 1 at the Outsider Art Museum and Gallery in the Portland neighborhood. The exhibition will be open until Saturday, July 6.

"Stop Digging!"
 Outsider Art Museum
2510 Portland Ave.

Saturday, June 1
5:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.

Free admission

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Brings Classical Music Outdoors

By Aria Baci

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Brings Classical Music Outdoors

Looking for Lilith Theater Company Is 'Defining Infinity'

By Aria Baci

Looking for Lilith Theater Company Is 'Defining Infinity'

New Bluegrass Music Festival Comes To Paristown This Weekend

By Aria Baci

New Bluegrass Music Festival Comes To Paristown This Weekend

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe