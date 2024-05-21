Looking for Lilith Theater Company Is 'Defining Infinity'

The Louisville-based ensemble theater company Looking for Lilith announces its new production, "Defining Infinity." An exploration of the spectra of sexual orientation and gender identity, developed by a creative team of queer artists and allies, the narrative uses realism, creative movement, and theatrical time travel to explore how social norms of sexual orientation and gender identity have been challenged throughout the lifetimes of each character.
"Defining Infinity" was written to illuminate the ways chosen family can help queer people heal from the emotional wounds of being shunned by their biological families or excluded from social groups. At the same time, the play is both a celebration of queer community and an amplification of queer joy.
"It is amazing seeing the evolution of this piece since I created the first version back in 1993," says Devising Director Trina Fischer. "It has grown from a 15-minute piece focused on bisexuality, to a one-act workshop production in 2017 exploring the infinite possibilities of sexual orientation and gender identity, to now a full two-act play centering a group of queer friends who joyfully defy being limited by or trapped in society’s standard binary boxes."
"The first time I performed in this play, I felt seen in a way I had never experienced before on stage," says cast member Adama Abramson. "In the arts and in life we become accustomed to how the world views us in contrast to how we view ourselves, which is why it’s so important when roles acknowledge that discord. I love the heart and joy this play brings to the stage and I’m honored to be a part of it."
"Defining Infinity" has been made possible in part by funding from Alternate ROOTS and the Team Kentucky Fund.
"Defining Infinity"
The MeX Theater at The Kentucky Center
501 W. Main St.
Thursday, June 6–Saturday, June 8
7:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 9
2:00 p.m.