Jack Harlow Teases New Single ‘Nail Tech’ And His Fingernail Fan Account Is Freaking Out

Jack Harlow. We do not have close-up photos of his fingernails, because we are not freaks.

Jack Harlow’s fingernails have a fan account.

I know you have a lot of questions. We’ll get into the “why” later.

What you need to know now is that Jack Harlow’s fingernails have a fan account, and when Harlow announced today that his newest single — dropping this Friday — was going to be called “Nail Tech,” that fan account had an (understandable) meltdown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by finger? i hardly know her (@jackharlowsfingernails)

If you think that caption was over the top… well, that’s kind of @jackharlowsfingernails’ vibe.

Now, there’s a 98% chance that Jack Harlow is naming his new single “Nail Tech” for any other reason besides wanting to please an account with 896 followers dedicated to salivating over his cuticles. I mean, Harlow has a lot pulling for his attention right now: Ever since the success of 2020’s That’s What They All Say, the Louisville-native rapper has been going nonstop, gaining a No.1 hit in “Industry Baby” and touring all over the country. He’s been talking about a new album for a while now — saying that it will be “more expensive” than his previous work.

The cover for the new single also does not scream Anything-For-My-Favorite-Nail-Fetishist: It depicts a group of young, hot people, squaring off in a backyard football game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Harlow (@jackharlow)

And yet, here’s what @jackharlowsfingernails posted three days ago, after Harlow first hinted on his Instagram that a new single was imminent. (Read that last line.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by finger? i hardly know her (@jackharlowsfingernails)

Really makes you think…

…Oh, and I know we told you we’d explain to you why Jack Harlow has a nail fan account, but we really don’t know. But, you should follow it if you want more lines like: “sometimes a bitch just gotta sit and marinate in her unwavering adoration for this perfect, delicious man and his suckable fingers.”

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.