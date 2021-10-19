After First No.1 Song, Jack Harlow Announces Five Shows In Louisville

Jack Harlow performing at his December 2019 show at Old Forester's Paristown Hall.

Jack Harlow is having a week.

First, he reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in his career for his collaboration with Lil Nas X on the song “Industry Baby,” a hyper-catchy hip-hop anthem produced by Kayne West and Take A Daytrip.

And then, today, he announced five December shows in his hometown of Louisville at various-sized venues. Calling them the “No Place Like Home” shows, the Grammy-nominated artist will perform at the Louisville Palace Theatre on Dec. 14, Headliners Music Hall on Dec. 15, Zanzabar on Dec. 16, Mercury Ballroom on Dec. 17 and Old Forester’s Paristown Hall on Dec. 18.

Pre-sale tickets will be available tomorrow morning, Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 22. For more information, visit https://jackharlow.tix.to/NoPlaceLikeHomeTour.

Two of those venues — the Louisville Palace and Mercury Ballroom — are operated by Live Nation, and the rest are independently-owned venues.

The pandemic hit indie venues particularly hard, and these shows — which are almost guaranteed to sell-out well before December rolls around — should provide a positive boost.

Earlier this month, Harlow donated to five Louisville charities, telling PEOPLE that “ People joke about how often I reference my home, but it’s a huge part of my identity and I want you to think of Louisville when you think of me. My career feels like a mission that’s bigger than me.”

This seems like a continuation of that.

In terms of how he reached the top of the charts: “Industry Baby” is the third single from Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero, was initially released in late July, and, after spending some time at No. 2, it took the top spot this week.

My first number one… I’d be lying if I said I didn’t see this coming while I was writing my verse. This song is something I’m gonna be proud to be a part of for the rest of my life. Advertisement Thank you for having me @LilNasX pic.twitter.com/6qP37daPCZ — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) October 18, 2021

IT TOOK A FEW MONTHS BUT WE HERE! THANK U EVERYBODY! INDUSTRY BABY IS THE NUMBER 1 SONG IN THE WORLD! LESSSSSGOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/Ns3DZFh1ZV — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) October 18, 2021

Check out the music video below:

