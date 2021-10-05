Jack Harlow Donates To Five Louisville Charities, ‘My Career Feels Like A Mission’

Jack Harlow won’t stop talking about — and giving — to Louisville, and we’re not mad about it.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the homegrown rapper said that he is donating to several local organizations including AMPED, The Center for Women and Families, Grace M. James Academy of Excellence, the Louisville Urban League and Metro United Way.

“It was impossible for me to just choose one, all of these organizations resonated with me and I wanted to make sure there was some range and breadth to the love I was spreading,” Harlow told PEOPLE.

Harlow said he was inspired by his mom, who has a “giving heart.” He also said he plans to keep recognizing Louisville.

“It means everything. It’s my foundation. It’s part of my DNA. People joke about how often I reference my home, but it’s a huge part of my identity and I want you to think of Louisville when you think of me,” Harlow said. “My career feels like a mission that’s bigger than me.”

Harlow’s publicist told LEO that his team wouldn’t be disclosing how much Harlow has donated to the Louisville organizations.

Advertisement

The charities Harlow chose do a range of things for the local community. AMPED provides a free music program to kids and free technology training to adults; The Center for Women and Families helps victims of intimate partner violence and sexual assault; the Grace James Academy is an all-girls school with an Afrocentric curriculum; the Louisville Urban League combats the effects of racism in the city; and Metro United Way provides all sorts of services to people in need, focusing on three main areas: education, financial stability and health.

Previously, Harlow donated $500,000 to two historically Black colleges in Kentucky, Simmons College of Kentucky in Louisville and Kentucky State University in Frankfort. Harlow won the money in a celebrity charity basketball tournament.

For the rest of Harlow’s interview with PEOPLE, go here.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.