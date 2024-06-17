How Will Two New Coaches Shake Up The UofL Cardinals Vs. UK Wildcats Rivalry?

The rivalry continues between two of the most exciting teams in the NCAA here in Kentucky. With both programs undergoing major transformations over the off-season, the two are set to meet once again later this winter on Saturday, December 14 in Lexington as Kentucky hosts rival Louisville.

However, this isn’t just another run-of-the-mill game between the two programs. Louisville has had a turbulent few seasons without an appearance in the NCAA tournament. In Lexington, Kentucky has had its fair share of off-season drama, with head coach John Calipari leaving the program for Arkansas after 15 seasons with the program.

With new head coaching faces at both programs, how will they fare against one another in December?

So far, Pat Kelsey has made headlines with his rapid recruitment and transfer of talent to the program. In less than 100 days, Kelsey retooled the entire program, snagging players from across the country to build a team that could possibly contend in year one, while simultaneously scouting future talent all the way into 2026’s class.

UK head coach Mark Pope has also made waves since returning to his alma mater, retaining some talent from last year’s squad (13-5), which made it to the NCAA tournament, but was upset in the first round by the 14th seeded Oakland.

In the offseason, Pope has stressed the potential of his latest collection of pieces for the Wildcast, adding that many analysts are not seeing what he sees heading into the 2024-25 regular season.



“I’m just grateful that we’re here right now and we can start doing that in massive earnest. I think this team has way more potential than maybe people think,” he said to Kentucky Sports News in an interview.

However, On3.com, which ranks college programs based on an index of players coming in and going out of the program, has Louisville ranked first in its portal class in the offseason, which many see as a sign of hope for the Cardinals to get back in the win column in the heated rivalry with Kentucky.

In total, UK and Louisville have met 55 times heading into the 2024-25 regular season. Of those matchups, UK has dominated the all-time series, leading 39 games to Louisville’s 17. Kentucky’s largest margin of victory was in 1948, when it routed Louisville by 34 points. In 1988, 22 points was Louisville’s largest blowout against Kentucky.

Louisville and Kentucky are set to meet once again on Saturday, December 14, in a rivalry that Basketball Hall of Famer Dick Vitale calls the third best in all of college sports.