Can Peyton Siva and Russ Smith Help Louisville Draw Bigger Crowds Than UK's Alumni Team?

With so many fans heading to The Basketball Tournament (TBT) for its 11th season, The Ville (UofL alumni) and La Familia (Kentucky alumni) are bringing in crowds like no other across the nation.

However, it’s The Ville who is drawing in the larger crowds, thanks to popular names like Peyton Siva and Russ Smith who brought home Derby City’s latest NCAA championship over a decade ago in 2013, even if it was vacated in 2018 due to a 2015 sex scandal.



Going forward, both teams look primed to steamroll their competition on their way to a head-to-head matchup. If they both can survive the first three games in their respective brackets, they will meet for the first time in TBT history, with one potentially advancing to the title and a shot at the $1 million prize.