Can Peyton Siva and Russ Smith Help Louisville Draw Bigger Crowds Than UK's Alumni Team?

Based on who you rep, you may be surprised

Jul 18, 2024 at 2:54 pm
Louisville alumni Guard Peyton Siva is returning for the second year in a row at TBT.
Louisville alumni Guard Peyton Siva is returning for the second year in a row at TBT. TBT_Louisville X (Twitter)
With so many fans heading to The Basketball Tournament (TBT) for its 11th season, The Ville (UofL alumni) and La Familia (Kentucky alumni) are bringing in crowds like no other across the nation.


However, it’s The Ville who is drawing in the larger crowds, thanks to popular names like Peyton Siva and Russ Smith who brought home Derby City’s latest NCAA championship over a decade ago in 2013, even if it was vacated in 2018 due to a 2015 sex scandal.


Going forward, both teams look primed to steamroll their competition on their way to a head-to-head matchup. If they both can survive the first three games in their respective brackets, they will meet for the first time in TBT history, with one potentially advancing to the title and a shot at the $1 million prize.

Advance sales in Louisville for its upcoming games have already reached nearly 4,500, outpacing LaFamilia by 1,500 seats so far this season.


With that said, tickets are still being sold for the first game in the tournament for Louisville, who goes up against Bellarmine’s alumni team, UKnighted, which is slated for this Saturday, July 20.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
