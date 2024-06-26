Louisville Basketball Alumni Team ‘The Ville’ To Take On In-State Rival In Opener

The Louisville men’s basketball alumni team is set to return to The Basketball Tournament (TBT) for its second year, adding talent like NBA power forward Montrezl Harrell to face off against a tough in-state rival in the opener of the tournament.

click to enlarge The Basketball Tournament Russ Smith is back for his second year in TBT.

On Wednesday, TBT revealed the opening schedule for “The Ville,” having the alumni squad face off against in-state competitor “UKnighted,” a team of mostly alumni from Bellarmine’s men’s basketball team.

The Ville and UKnighted are set to tip off against one another on Saturday, July 20 at 1 p.m. at Freedom Hall. The game will also be televised on FOX at 1 p.m. EST. If The Ville beats UKnighted, they will go against either Sideline Cancer or VBL on Monday, July 22 at 7 p.m. on FS1.

Louisville is one of eight locations hosting TBT, playing at Freedom Hall with The Ville competing with seven other teams in the Louisville Regional. The winner will advance to the TBT quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of the Lexington Regional.

The Louisville Regional game is Wednesday, July 24, at 7 p.m. on FS1.

The winner of 64-team tournament will receive $1 million winner-take-all. You can find tickets to the game here.