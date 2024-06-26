  1. Sports
Louisville Basketball Alumni Team ‘The Ville’ To Take On In-State Rival In Opener

The Basketball Tournament is heading into its second year with Louisville facing a hometown rival in its opening game

By
Jun 26, 2024 at 11:36 am
Montrezl Harrell joins the alumni team for The Basketball Tournament this year.
The Basketball Tournament
The Louisville men’s basketball alumni team is set to return to The Basketball Tournament (TBT) for its second year, adding talent like NBA power forward Montrezl Harrell to face off against a tough in-state rival in the opener of the tournament.

The Basketball Tournament
The Basketball Tournament
Russ Smith is back for his second year in TBT.

On Wednesday, TBT revealed the opening schedule for “The Ville,” having the alumni squad face off against in-state competitor “UKnighted,” a team of mostly alumni from Bellarmine’s men’s basketball team.


The Ville and UKnighted are set to tip off against one another on Saturday, July 20 at 1 p.m. at Freedom Hall. The game will also be televised on FOX at 1 p.m. EST. If The Ville beats UKnighted, they will go against either Sideline Cancer or VBL on Monday, July 22 at 7 p.m. on FS1.


Louisville is one of eight locations hosting TBT, playing at Freedom Hall with The Ville competing with seven other teams in the Louisville Regional. The winner will advance to the TBT quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of the Lexington Regional.


The Louisville Regional game is Wednesday, July 24, at 7 p.m. on FS1.


The winner of 64-team tournament will receive $1 million winner-take-all. You can find tickets to the game here.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
