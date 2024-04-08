Construction Begins At Louisville's Newest Park With $1.3M Investment

Construction has begun at the newest park in Louisville.

Windsor Park, located at 2401 Lamborne Blvd., is set at 10.9 acres. The land was donated by the Metropolitan Sewer District and the Windsor Forests Homeowners Association to the city. Funding for the construction totaled $1.3 million from the reallocation of American Rescue Plan funds, according to a press release from Mayor Craig Greenberg’s office.

The park — located in District 25 representing areas including Waverly Hills and Parkwood — will include amenities such as a splashpad and a trailhead for the 100-mile-long Louisville Loop.

Greenberg and other city leaders were at the event to break ground on the project on Friday.

“Windsor Park will be a great outdoor place for our Southwest Louisville families to enjoy and the groundbreaking today shows we are ready to make progress together to get the job done,” he said.