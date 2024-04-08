  1. News
Construction Begins At Louisville's Newest Park With $1.3M Investment

Windsor Park will include a Louisville Loop trailhead in the city's Southwest area.

By
Apr 8, 2024 at 11:47 am
Metro Council members dig at the dirt on Friday’s groundbreaking
Metro Council members dig at the dirt on Friday’s groundbreaking Mayor Greenberg
Construction has begun at the newest park in Louisville.

Windsor Park, located at 2401 Lamborne Blvd., is set at 10.9 acres. The land was donated by the Metropolitan Sewer District and the Windsor Forests Homeowners Association to the city. Funding for the construction totaled $1.3 million from the reallocation of American Rescue Plan funds, according to a press release from Mayor Craig Greenberg’s office.

The park — located in District 25 representing areas including Waverly Hills and Parkwood — will include amenities such as a splashpad and a trailhead for the 100-mile-long Louisville Loop.

Greenberg and other city leaders were at the event to break ground on the project on Friday.

“Windsor Park will be a great outdoor place for our Southwest Louisville families to enjoy and the groundbreaking today shows we are ready to make progress together to get the job done,” he said.

The land was collected by the Metropolitan Sewer District to mitigate flooding back in 1996. Now, the project is expected to finish by the end of summer or closer into fall.
Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
