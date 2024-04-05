How Are Dispensaries Preparing For Medical Marijuana In Kentucky In 2025?

Since Kentucky became the 38th state to legalize medical marijuana during the 2023 General Assembly, many companies have tried to make the most of the opportunity. Popular dispensaries like 502 Hemp Wellness Center (201 Moser Rd., Suite B) and One Love Hemp Dispensary (1906 Bardstown Rd.) currently do not have enough information to anticipate the sudden shift of legalization in the Commonwealth

Marijuana in Kentucky is vastly different from other states like Colorado or California. There are major restrictions on who can use weed in the Commonwealth.

Marijuana in Kentucky will not be allowed to be used recreationally for anyone in the state. Instead, Kentuckians will only have access to medical marijuana, which will only be used to treat patients with at least six medical conditions including cancer, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, chronic nausea, and post-traumatic stress disorder, with cardholders needing to be at least 18 years of age or the caretaker of an eligible child.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services, which is in charge of the task of opening the doors to medical marijuana to dispensaries and patients alike, said the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program has filed 15 regulations so far, 10 relating to the governance of cannabis businesses filed on Jan. 4, and 5 regarding patients, caregivers and practitioners on March 14. Those regulations can be found here.

Regulations regarding businesses, the Cabinet said in an email, “establish how cultivators, processors, producers, safety compliance facilities, and dispensaries will operate in the Commonwealth.”

As for individuals, regulations for medical marijuana in Kentucky “establish the procedures to receive a written certification and a medical cannabis card, supply limits, and procedures to publish a list of varieties of medical cannabis.”

Though those regulations have been put into place, 502 Hemp says they still feel like they’re in the dark on information regarding licensing, fees, and other important aspects of selling medical marijuana in Kentucky.

“We do not know what all the rules are going to be yet. We do not know what the fees are going to be just for the application process. We do not know how many licenses are going to be issued,” said Dee Dee Taylor, CEO and Founder of 502 Hemp Wellness Center. “There really isn’t much out yet as to when people can start applying or when they can start growing. The longer it takes now, means the longer it will take for product to come to the market.”

As for One Love, Assistant Manager Jonathan Andino says though the dispensary does not have a plan in place yet due to the lack of information on how to become licensed, he believes patients who are in need of relief should get it sooner rather than later.

“People should be able to empower themselves with regulated marijuana,” he said. “The plant will be more accessible and a great resource for people's lives.”

So, what is the state doing to clear the confusion surrounding medical marijuana?

When questioned, the Cabinet reiterated that within a few months, more information would be available to the public.

“... the Program will promulgate additional regulations covering how businesses can become licensed,” the Cabinet said in an email to LEO Weekly. “When the Program has additional information related to business licensing and other information it will share that information through its website, on social media, and through other means.”