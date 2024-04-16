West End Girls School Is Breaking Ground In Chickasaw

West End Girls School is breaking ground — in more ways than one. The tuition-free, all boys West End School, located in the Chickasaw neighborhood, will break ground for its new all girls school April 24.



West End Girls School will welcome 150 students into an educational system that has historically demonstrated academic success. For 17 years, the West End School has provided a safe and structured learning environment for boys, beginning in pre-kindergarten and continuing through eighth grade. Its program promotes academic rigor and encourages the personal development of students. West End School also offers summer programming and weekday boarding.

West End School officials will be joined by Lawson Whiting, CEO of Brown-Forman Corporation as well as community leaders, parents, caregivers, and friends for expansion of the West End School's campus of the West End Girls School. Whiting will show Brown-Forman's support of this milestone. Paul Perconti, West End School Board Chair Emeritus and West End School Co-Founder, along with Dr. Greg Ross, Head of School, will discuss the future of the new school, which anticipates the arrival of its first students in August 2025.

Also at the groundbreaking event, school officials will host the West End School Ultimate Bourbon Raffle, which will further support fundraising for the West End School. Valued at as much as $200,000, 22 lots of difficult-to-find and ultra-rare bourbons will be raffled at 11:30 a.m. A live raffle drawing will is scheduled for June 20 at 11 a.m. The goal of this raffle is to raise $2 million for West End School.

Groundbreaking for West End Girl School

Darrell Griffith Athletic Center

3628 Virginia Ave.

Wednesday, April 24

10:30 a.m.