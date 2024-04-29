Bed Races Flying Down The Raceway At Kentucky Derby Festival

The 2024 Great Bed Races are back at the Kentucky Derby Festival April 29.

Teams of five created racing carts using beds on wheels to race around a small track with cones to compete for the best time. Every year, thousands of people gather to cheer on more than 30 teams to see who can get the fastest lap around the track.

The event begins at 1 p.m. at the Kentucky Exposition Center, with the Parade of the Beds happening at 6 p.m. Races will begin an hour later at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 29. If you have your Pegasus Pin, you are able to get into the event for free, but there is a $12 KEC Parking fee.

Teams will be recognized for a number of awards including the fastest course times, the best decorated bed, the most entertaining lap and the Cone Eater Award, with the theme of this year’s races being “Celebrating Derby 150” in honor of the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby.





