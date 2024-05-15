TARC To Offer Free Rides To Louisvillians On Election Day

All routes on the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) will be fare-free on Tuesday, May 21, which will allow voters all across the City of Louisville to get to their Primary Election polling places.

The “Ride to Vote” tradition across the community gives people the opportunity to get to where they need to be on election day. Regardless of whether they vote, TARC said in a press release that passengers can skip the fare box to take any route on Tuesday.

“Helping our community get out to vote is another great tradition this agency offers, and exemplifies the value TARC provides to the public,” said Ozzy Gibson, Interim Executive Director of TARC. “We’re proud to help our fellow citizens exercise their right to vote.”

Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, if you are in line to vote at 6:00 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

If you are unsure of where to vote on election day, head to the Jefferson County Clerk’s website to find your polling location. You can also call the Election Center at (502) 574-6100 to get information about polling locations in Louisville.

Also be sure to confirm your identity with your ID when you go to vote in person, which must show your name and photo.