Camper Appreciation Weekend On The Horizon In Kentucky

The Cumberland Falls State Resort Park will take part in Camper Appreciation Weekend | Kentucky State Parks

Camping enthusiasts in Kentucky will be able to experience Camper Appreciation Weekend once again this year with savings on camping throughout late April.

Camper Appreciation Weekend will run from Friday, April 26, through Sunday, April 28, which includes two nights of camping for the price of one.

The weekend will also allow for a chance to participate in fun activities including guided hikes, scavenger hunts, kids’ crafts and much more, according to a press release from Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.

Here are the participating parks for Camper Appreciation Weekend in Kentucky: