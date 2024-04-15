  1. News
LOUISVILLE TACO WEEK RETURNS APRIL 15-21, 2024

Camper Appreciation Weekend On The Horizon In Kentucky

Check out the free perks campers can expect in late April.

By
Apr 15, 2024 at 1:26 pm
The Cumberland Falls State Resort Park will take part in Camper Appreciation Weekend.
The Cumberland Falls State Resort Park will take part in Camper Appreciation Weekend.
The Cumberland Falls State Resort Park will take part in Camper Appreciation Weekend


Camping enthusiasts in Kentucky will be able to experience Camper Appreciation Weekend once again this year with savings on camping throughout late April.


Camper Appreciation Weekend will run from Friday, April 26, through Sunday, April 28, which includes two nights of camping for the price of one.


The weekend will also allow for a chance to participate in fun activities including guided hikes, scavenger hunts, kids’ crafts and much more, according to a press release from Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.


Here are the participating parks for Camper Appreciation Weekend in Kentucky:

click to enlarge A map of all the state parks in the Commonwealth. - Kentucky State Parks
Kentucky State Parks
A map of all the state parks in the Commonwealth.

You can find all the state parks in Kentucky participating in the weekend event here.
Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
